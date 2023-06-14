June 14, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 165
Advertisement

50

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 14, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Liisa M. Thomas
Elfin L. Noce
Michael D. Sutton

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Eye On Privacy

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Don’t Forget Deception: FTC and Biometrics

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

With the ongoing BIPA litigation activity in Illinois surrounding collection of biometrics, it can be easy to forget that other issues might surround this practice. Last month the FTC reminded companies not to forget general privacy and data security concerns. Concerns as most know, it enforces under Section 5 of the FTC Act (which prohibits deception and unfairness).

The FTC recognized that there may be an uptick in companies desire to collect biometrics through machine learning. Or, to use biometric information to understand people’s characteristics. The FTC’s issuance of this policy statement suggests it may bring biometric-related actions in the coming months. Its warnings can thus be a helpful signal of things not to do.

Some recommendations to avoid potential allegations of deception and unfairness include:

  • Not making unsubstantiated or false claims about the efficacy of technologies that use biometrics. For example, selling products to business consumers that do not work, and the result being consumer harm.
  • Avoiding deceptive claims about how the company uses biometrics. This includes both misleading a consumer about what biometric information is collected. It also means not deceiving people about how information might be used.
  • Assessing and addressing foreseeable harms. Potential harms could be where a company knows technology is prone to errors, but fails to take steps to prevent them. Appropriate steps would be to find and put in place “readily available tools” to reduce risks.
  • Not “surreptitiously” collecting biometric information. This also covers “unexpected” collection of that information that exposes someone to harm. Those might include, for example, stalking or reputational harm.
  • Evaluating the third parties that will have access biometric information. Appropriate measures, according to the FTC, include both contractual obligations for vendors to minimize risks to consumers and vendor oversight.
  • Training employees. In particular, those who interact with biometric information or technologies that collect or use it.

Putting It into Practice: The FTC has signaled with this policy statement what activities it deems unfair or deceptive in the biometric space. Companies can keep these in mind, in addition to state law obligations of notice and choice.

Listen to this post

Copyright © 2023, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 164
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Liisa Thomas, Sheppard Mullin Law Firm, Chicago, Cybersecurity Law Attorney
Liisa M. Thomas
Partner

Liisa Thomas, a partner based in the firm’s Chicago and London offices, is Co-Chair of the Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice. Her clients rely on her ability to create clarity in a sea of confusing legal requirements and describe her as “extremely responsive, while providing thoughtful legal analysis combined with real world practical advice.” Liisa is the author of the definitive treatise on data breach, Thomas on Data Breach: A Practical Guide to Handling Worldwide Data Breach Notification, which has been described as “a no-nonsense roadmap for in-house and...

[email protected]
312-499-6335
www.sheppardmullin.com
Elfin L. Noce
Elfin Noce Business Trial Attorney
Associate

Elfin L. Noce is an Associate in the Business Trial Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Practices

  • Litigation

Industries

  • Communications

Education

  • J.D., University of Missouri, Columbia, 2005

  • B.A., Truman State University, 2000

Admissions

  • *Not admitted in District of Columbia; supervised by partners of the firm

  • Missouri

[email protected]
202.747.2196
www.sheppardmullin.com
Michael D. Sutton
Michael D. Sutton Corporate Attorney Dallas Texas SheppardMullin
Associate

Michael Sutton focuses his practice on providing comprehensive legal services to a broad array of healthcare providers. His experience spans representation of physicians, physician-owned entities, long-term care facilities, and hospitals to create effective and innovative legal solutions to regulatory and transactional matters. In addition, Michael has litigated a variety of healthcare-related disputes in both federal and state courts and has handled an expansive range of civil litigation matters.

Michael earned his J.D. from...

[email protected]
469-391-7455
www.sheppardmullin.com