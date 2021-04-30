April 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 120

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 29, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 28, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 27, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Kristian A. Werling
McDermott Will & Emery
+Insights
Advertisement

Driving the Deal Podcast: Restructuring and Bankruptcy Considerations

Thursday, April 29, 2021

2020 brought a global liquidity crunch impacting many industries, including healthcare. In this episode of the Collaborative Transformation: Driving the Deal series, McDermott Partner Krist Werling speaks with colleague Felicia Perlman, Partner and Global Co-Head of McDermott’s Restructuring and Insolvency Practice Group. They discuss restructuring and bankruptcy trends, including the impacts to private equity and forecasts for the healthcare industry moving forward. Specific topics include:

Advertisement
© 2021 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 119
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Kristian A. Werling, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Biotech Attorney
Kristian A. Werling
Partner

Kristian Werling is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Chicago office.  He focuses his practice on representing medical technology manufacturers, biotechs, diagnostics manufacturers and distributors of medical products in transactional and regulatory matters.  Concomitant with his practice in the contemporary landscape of healthcare and life sciences is a related depth of experience in representing private equity and venture capital investors. In this capacity he works with cross-disciplinary teams to conduct legal due diligence and...

kwerling@mwe.com
312-984-2157
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Advertisement
Advertisement