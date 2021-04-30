Driving the Deal Podcast: Restructuring and Bankruptcy Considerations
2020 brought a global liquidity crunch impacting many industries, including healthcare. In this episode of the Collaborative Transformation: Driving the Deal series, McDermott Partner Krist Werling speaks with colleague Felicia Perlman, Partner and Global Co-Head of McDermott’s Restructuring and Insolvency Practice Group. They discuss restructuring and bankruptcy trends, including the impacts to private equity and forecasts for the healthcare industry moving forward. Specific topics include: