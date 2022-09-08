September 8, 2022

Volume XII, Number 251
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 08, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 07, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 06, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Thomas R. Burton, III
Melanie Ruthrauff Levy
Stephen M. Osborn

Mintz
Mintz Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

From the Edge - In the Boardroom: Session 1 - Board Basics [PODCAST]

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

 

 

Welcome to our new podcast series In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance, featuring insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn, Melanie Levy, and Tom Burton on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. They’ll answer all of your questions related to the “who, what, when, where, and how” of boards.

For decades, Steve, Melanie, and Tom have guided companies from inception to exit and encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let’s take a listen!

Session 1: Board Basics

Our first session covers the following topics:

  • What is a board of directors, when is it formed, and what’s the ‘best’ composition? (Hint: odd numbers are key!)

  • Who sits on a board of directors (i.e., founders, investors, and independents), how are they selected, and how does the composition of a board change over time?

  • What is NOT a board (e.g., scientific advisors and observers)?

  • What are the duties of the board?

  • How should boards handle confidential information?

  • Client question - How often should boards meet, and what should occur in these meetings? (Second hint: surprises should never occur!)

We hope you enjoy listening. And stay tuned for our next session, which will cover running an effective board meeting!

©1994-2022 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 250
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Member / Chair, Energy & Sustainability Practice
Thomas R. Burton, III
Member

Tom Burton’s zeal for innovation and passion for energy and sustainability have shaped the clean energy industry. He created one of the nation’s first clean energy legal practices. Clients ranging from investors to entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 companies rely on him for creative and strategic legal solutions, and he has completed hundreds of venture capital and private equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs. He guides the industry’s next generation of leaders through active involvement with start-up organizations and accelerators. The Northeast Clean Energy Council recognized...

[email protected]
617-348-3097
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/energysustainabilityviewpoints
Melanie Ruthrauff Levy
Melanie Levy IPO Attorney Mintz
Associate

Melanie's practice focuses on corporate and securities law matters. Before joining Mintz Levin, Melanie worked as a health care and science division legal associate for Thomson Reuters. There, she drafted and negotiated health information technology license and subscription agreements, vendor agreements, federal and state government contracts, health information data use agreements, and business associate agreements among other documents. She assisted in-house counsel on various aspects of health care law including health care reform, HIPAA, data privacy, and state regulatory...

[email protected]
858-314-1873
www.mintz.com
Stephen M. Osborn
Stephen Osborn Corporate Attorney Mintz San Francisco
Member

Stephen is a versatile corporate attorney who draws on his in-house legal and business management experience to advise clients on transactional, corporate finance, and general corporate matters. He has particular experience with middle market mergers and acquisitions and regularly advises clients on exit strategies. Stephen represents public, private, and emerging growth companies in a variety of industries, including life sciences, technology, digital health, and retail and consumer products.

Prior to joining Mintz, Stephen co-founded a San...

[email protected]
415-696-5416
www.mintz.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement