December 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 351

26

December 16, 2022

December 15, 2022

December 14, 2022

Melanie Ruthrauff Levy
Stephen M. Osborn
Jeremy D. Glaser

Mintz
Mintz Insights

From the Edge - In the Boardroom: Session 7 - Down Rounds

Friday, December 16, 2022

 

 

Our In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance podcast series features insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn and Melanie Levy on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. For decades, Steve and Melanie have guided companies from inception to exit, and have encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let’s take a listen!

In our seventh session, the team is joined by Jeremy Glaser, Co-chair of our Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Practice, to discuss what you need to know about down round financings – overview; perceptions, implications, and risks; and how a board can best prepare for a down round.

©1994-2022 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 350
Melanie Levy IPO Attorney Mintz
Melanie Ruthrauff Levy
Associate

Melanie's practice focuses on corporate and securities law matters. Before joining Mintz Levin, Melanie worked as a health care and science division legal associate for Thomson Reuters. There, she drafted and negotiated health information technology license and subscription agreements, vendor agreements, federal and state government contracts, health information data use agreements, and business associate agreements among other documents. She assisted in-house counsel on various aspects of health care law including health care reform, HIPAA, data privacy, and state regulatory...

Stephen M. Osborn
Stephen Osborn Corporate Attorney Mintz San Francisco
Member

Stephen is a versatile corporate attorney who draws on his in-house legal and business management experience to advise clients on transactional, corporate finance, and general corporate matters. He has particular experience with middle market mergers and acquisitions and regularly advises clients on exit strategies. Stephen represents public, private, and emerging growth companies in a variety of industries, including life sciences, technology, digital health, and retail and consumer products.

Prior to joining Mintz, Stephen co-founded a San...

Jeremy D. Glaser
Jeremy D. Glaser, Mintz Levin Law Firm, Securities & Capital Markets Mergers & Acquisitions Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Investment Funds Israel
Member

Jeremy serves as Co-chair of the firm’s Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Practice. Jeremy regularly represents technology-based companies principally in the life sciences, software, mobile applications, and clean energy fields. He represents both issuers and underwriters in a wide variety of securities transactions, including IPOs, secondary offerings, and private placements, and represents venture capital firms, hedge funds and their portfolio companies in venture capital and PIPE financings. He has deep experience representing buyers and sellers in acquisitions and dispositions...

