From the Edge - In the Boardroom: Session 7 - Down Rounds

Friday, December 16, 2022

Our In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance podcast series features insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn and Melanie Levy on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. For decades, Steve and Melanie have guided companies from inception to exit, and have encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let’s take a listen!

In our seventh session, the team is joined by Jeremy Glaser, Co-chair of our Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Practice, to discuss what you need to know about down round financings – overview; perceptions, implications, and risks; and how a board can best prepare for a down round.

We hope you enjoy listening. And stay tuned for our next session.