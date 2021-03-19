Effective Dates for Final Drone Rules Announced

Thursday, March 18, 2021

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that on April 21, 2021, the final rules for remote identification (ID) of drones and flights over people and at night will go into effect.

Remote ID will require identification of drones in flight as well as at their takeoff points. The FAA hopes to increase the safety of other aircraft, people and property, and to assist law enforcement with public safety through the use of this remote ID system.

For more information on the remote ID rule and its effect on operators and manufacturers, click here.

For drone flights over people, the rule will apply to all pilots who fly under FAA Part 107 regulations. The rule sets forth a series of risk factors and the permissible operations depending on the level of risk to people on the ground. The rule also allows drone operations at night, provided certain conditions are met, i.e., the drone must have lighted anti-collision lighting that is visible for at least three (3) statute miles and has a flash rate sufficient to avoid a collision.

For more information on the flights over people rule, click here.

Additionally, in order to fly under these new rules, remote pilots must pass the updated FAA initial aeronautical knowledge test or complete an updated online training course, both of which will be available beginning April 6, 2021.