Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity – April 2021

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Recent M&A Activity:

March 2, 2021

Pineapple Energy, an operator, and consolidator of residential solar, battery storage, and grid services solutions, entered a definitive merger agreement with Communications Systems, a provider of IoT intelligent products and services. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Pineapple Energy.

March 10, 2021

Northvolt, a Swedish battery manufacturer, acquired Cuberg, Inc., a US-based battery technology company that develops high-performance lithium metal cells for commercial use in the automotive sector. The acquisition will allow Northvolt to establish an advanced technology center in Silicon Valley.

March 22, 2021

Nuvve Holding Corp. completed a merger with Newborn Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company. In connection with the transaction and related private placement, Nuvve received approximately $62 million in cash proceeds.