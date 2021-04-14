April 14, 2021

Volume XI, Number 104

 

April 13, 2021

April 12, 2021

Thomas R. Burton, III
Sahir Surmeli
Mintz
Viewpoints
Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity – April 2021

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Recent M&A Activity:

March 2, 2021

Pineapple Energy, an operator, and consolidator of residential solar, battery storage, and grid services solutions, entered a definitive merger agreement with Communications Systems, a provider of IoT intelligent products and services. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Pineapple Energy.

March 10, 2021

Northvolt, a Swedish battery manufacturer, acquired Cuberg, Inc., a US-based battery technology company that develops high-performance lithium metal cells for commercial use in the automotive sector. The acquisition will allow Northvolt to establish an advanced technology center in Silicon Valley.

March 22, 2021

Nuvve Holding Corp. completed a merger with Newborn Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company. In connection with the transaction and related private placement, Nuvve received approximately $62 million in cash proceeds.

©1994-2021 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.
Member / Chair, Energy & Sustainability Practice
Thomas R. Burton, III
Member

Tom Burton's zeal for innovation and passion for energy and sustainability have shaped the clean energy industry. He created one of the nation's first clean energy legal practices. Clients ranging from investors to entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 companies rely on him for creative and strategic legal solutions, and he has completed hundreds of venture capital and private equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs.

Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli Energy & Sustainability Attorney Mintz Levin
Member

Sa is a highly skilled and versatile business counselor who advises companies, boards, entrepreneurs, investment banks and venture and private equity investors, as they build and grow companies. He handles public offerings, 144A and private financings, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Sa guides public and private companies and investors, primarily in the energy and sustainability, technology, materials science, hospitality, retail and life sciences industries.

