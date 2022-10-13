October 13, 2022

Volume XII, Number 286

68

Thomas R. Burton, III
Sahir Surmeli

Mintz
Mintz Insights

Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — October 2022

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Recent M&A Activity:

September 1, 2022: RavenVolt, a developer of microgrid systems intended to provide a reliable, greener, and stable electric grid, was acquired by ABM Industries (NYS: ABM) for $450 million on September 1, 2022. RavenVolt designs and installs customized microgrid solutions and offers onsite power generation solutions, including generator, battery, EV charging, and microgrid systems, enabling its clients to obtain cost-effective, limitless energy power. The acquisition is a natural extension of ABM Industries’ Technical Solutions service offerings, and it enhances their position as a market leader in EV infrastructure, power, and bundled energy solutions.

September 9, 2022: Spruce Power, a provider of rooftop solar systems services intended to serve the residential solar market in North America, was acquired by XL Fleet (NYS: XL) for an estimated $58 million on September 9, 2022. The company offers solar battery installation and maintenance services, emergency backup, and clean energy power systems installation services, enabling clients to have simple energy management for their homes.

September 14, 2022: Amprius Technologies Inc. received $430 million of development capital from Kensington Capital Acquisition IV on September 14, 2022, through a private placement. The company is engaged in the production of silicon anodes for high-energy density lithium-ion batteries, which are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and pseudo high-altitude satellites.

Member / Chair, Energy & Sustainability Practice
Thomas R. Burton, III
Member

Tom Burton's zeal for innovation and passion for energy and sustainability have shaped the clean energy industry. He created one of the nation's first clean energy legal practices. Clients ranging from investors to entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 companies rely on him for creative and strategic legal solutions, and he has completed hundreds of venture capital and private equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs.

[email protected]
617-348-3097
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/energysustainabilityviewpoints
Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli Energy & Sustainability Attorney Mintz Levin
Member

Sa is a highly skilled and versatile business counselor who advises companies, boards, entrepreneurs, investment banks and venture and private equity investors, as they build and grow companies. He handles public offerings, 144A and private financings, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Sa guides public and private companies and investors, primarily in the energy and sustainability, technology, materials science, hospitality, retail and life sciences industries.

[email protected]
617-348-3013
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/energysustainabilityviewpoints
