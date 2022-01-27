January 27, 2022

Volume XII, Number 27
Sarah L. Lode
Joshua R. More
J. Michael Showalter

Schiff Hardin LLP
Energy and Public Utilities Update

EPA Affirms its Intention to Hold Property Management Companies Responsible for Lead-Based Paint Safety Requirements for Renovations

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Property management companies (PMC) need to pay attention to a recent change in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) enforcement discretion concerning liability from renovations that could encounter lead-based paint. EPA has announced a change to its enforcement priorities for the Lead Renovation Repair and Paintings (RRP) Rule, which applies to renovations, repairs, or painting that could disturb lead-based paint in certain buildings constructed before 1978. Following the change, PMCs themselves, in addition to contractors hired, will be required to be trained by EPA-approved training providers and certify that they follow lead-safe work practices when conducting regulated renovations.

Some background on EPA’s RRP Rule: Lead paint has been in the regulatory crosshairs for some time due to its potential to affect the health of young children. Under old RRP Rule guidance, PMCs could protect themselves from RRP Rule liability by (a) hiring a federally certified firm and (b) not allowing their own employees to do any of the renovation work. However, EPA will withdraw its guidance to that effect on March 21, 2022, and intends to hold PMCs themselves responsible for following the RRP Rule. EPA says this change is motivated by its new focus on environmental justice issues. EPA stated that the enforcement of this rule is “especially important to underserved and overburdened communities, which often include a high proportion of rental housing managed by PMCs, and the military community, where family housing is also often managed by PMCs.”

Details on the regulatory change: The change involves EPA’s withdrawal of two Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) related to the RRP Rule. The first withdrawn FAQ (23002-13650) states that a PMC does not need to obtain EPA certification under the RRP Rule if no PMC employee is doing renovation work. The second FAQ (23002-18348) explains that the federally certified firm hired by the PMC, and not the PMC itself, is responsible for meeting all requirements of the RRP Rule. EPA’s Federal Register Notice related to the withdrawal explicitly states that EPA intends to review PMCs’ actions related to the RRP Rule as it would any other entity and that the PMC, along with any firm it hires, will be required to get EPA certification and ensure that the renovations comply with all of the RRP Rule requirements. Failure to do so may motivate EPA to bring an enforcement action against both the PMC as well as any firm performing the renovation work.

© 2022 Schiff Hardin LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 27
Sarah L. Lode
Sarah L. Lode
Associate

Sarah has worked on numerous matters pertaining to antitrust law, products liability, general civil litigation, and patent law. She has drafted memoranda; orders for cases involving social security disability benefits, Section 1983, and state-law tort claims; and motions for summary judgment, motions to dismiss, and discovery requests for federal and state courts.

Sarah’s experience as the first line of contact for veteran clients as a PILI graduate fellow and in her work for a solo practitioner honed her ability to swiftly absorb key case facts, understand client goals, and quickly...

slode@schiffhardin.com
312-258-5622
www.schiffhardin.com
www.schiffhardin.com/insights
Joshua R. More
Joshua R. More

Joshua R. More's practice includes civil litigation, compliance counseling, regulatory advocacy and transactional support, including:

  • Major New Source Review (NSR) enforcement actions
  • Defense of Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) citizen suits
  • Voluntary site remediations
  • Permitting analysis
  • Notices of violation
  • Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) removal and remedial actions
  • Defense of mass tort claims arising from environmental exposures to hazardous substances
  • ...
jmore@schiffhardin.com
312-258-5769
www.schiffhardin.com
J. Michael Showalter
J. Michael Showalter
Associate

Mike Showalter is a litigator whose practice is focused on resolving complex disputes. Mr. Showalter's past clients span diverse industries including manufacturing, mining, power generation and transmission, oil and gas, the financial and insurance sectors, and process outsourcing.

Mr. Showalter's practice has focused on distilling complicated technical information into a format where it can be understood by decision makers. He has worked with experts in fields including medicine, economics, history, physical sciences, industrial hygiene, toxicology, environmental engineering and...

mshowalter@schiffhardin.com
312-258-5561
www.schiffhardin.com
