June 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 156

 

June 04, 2021

June 03, 2021

June 02, 2021

Article By
Barbara A. Christianson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Pesticide Law and Policy Blog
EPA Announces It Will Host a Webinar on Electronic Gold Seal Letter Process for Exporting Pesticides

Friday, June 4, 2021

On June 4, 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will host a webinar for pesticide registrants to provide registrants an overview on how to request Certificates of Registration, commonly known as Gold Seal letters, using the Pesticide Submission Portal. Gold Seal letters serve as proof for pesticide exporters that the product is registered with EPA and meets all necessary registration requirements.

According to EPA, since launching the digital platform in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the electronic process has resulted in quicker processing of Gold Seal letters and thorough and complete internal tracking. Due to continuing safety precautions within EPA, it is still unable to produce traditional, paper-based Gold Seal letters. Accordingly, registrants must continue to submit requests through the Pesticide Submission Portal.

Stakeholders interested in attending the presentation can click here to join the online meeting (registration is not required). The webinar will be held on June 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).

Information on how to request a Gold Seal certificate letter, including information on how registrants should present the letters to the U.S. Department of State when authentication is needed for business purposes, is available here.

©2021 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 155
