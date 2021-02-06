EPA Announces Latest Update to the TSCA Inventory

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on February 3, 2021, the latest update to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Inventory, “a list of all existing chemical substances manufactured, processed, or imported” in the United States. EPA states that this biannual update to the public TSCA Inventory is part of its regular posting of non-confidential TSCA Inventory data. EPA plans to release the next regular update of the Inventory in summer 2021. According to EPA, the Inventory contains 86,557 chemicals of which 41,864 are active in U.S commerce. EPA notes that other updates to the TSCA Inventory include new chemical substance additions, commercial activity data, and regulatory flags, such as polymer exemptions, TSCA Section 4 test orders, and TSCA Section 5 significant new use rules (SNUR).