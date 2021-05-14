May 14, 2021

Volume XI, Number 134

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 14, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 13, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 12, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Heather F. Collins
Barbara A. Christianson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Pesticide Law and Policy Blog
Advertisement

EPA Announces Launch of New Electronic Confidential Statement of Formula Application

Friday, May 14, 2021

On May 10, 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the launch of an electronic Confidential Statement of Formula application (eCSF builder) to support pesticide registration applications. The new electronic tool is part of EPA’s interest in improving and modernizing the internal processes and digital workflows for pesticide registration submissions.

As part of the registration process for new pesticide products, EPA requires the submission of a Confidential Statement of Formula (CSF). The form lists all the product’s components and percent by weight, along with various additional information.

Currently, CSF applications must be submitted to EPA in hard copy. The new eCSF builder will automatically validate certain data in a CSF application prior to submission to EPA. EPA states this functionality, along with real-time validation of chemical ingredients through EPA’s Substance Registry Services, will make the pesticide registration process more efficient, saving EPA and registrants time and resources. While paper CSF forms remain available, EPA encourages submitting applications electronically, as the review of paper applications could be a longer process.

Users can access the eCSF builder on the Central Data Exchange (CDX) under Pre-Submission Tools, Form Builders, by clicking the Create eCSF button. Users can provide feedback to EPA through the CDX.

Additional information is available on our blog.

Advertisement
©2021 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 134
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Healther Collins, Regulatory Consultant, Bergeson and Campbell, health and safety compliance
Heather F. Collins
Regulatory Consultant

Heather F. Collins, M.S., Regulatory Consultant with Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. has nearly two decades of experience developing, implementing, and managing environmental, health, and safety (EH&S) compliance for global chemical and chemical product companies.  Her prodigious skills in developing biocide and pesticide registration and compliance strategies, safety data sheet authoring, and dangerous goods management, coupled with her keen awareness of the financial and temporal pressures of the marketplace make her an excellent resource for clients...

hcollins@lawbc.com
724-524-1860
www.lawbc.com
Barbara A. Christianson
Barbara Christianson, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., Paralegal
Paralegal

Barbara Christianson has worked at Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) for over a decade, honing her experience in the industries that Bergeson & Campbell serves. As a paralegal, Ms. Christianson supports Bergeson & Campbell's professional staff with a broad range of detail-oriented, oftentimes deadline-driven activities.

Ms. Christianson plays a key role in coordinating and providing detailed quality control review of documents and submissions and has significant experience using industry-specific software programs. She...

bchristianson@lawbc.com
202-557-3807
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement