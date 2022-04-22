April 22, 2022

Volume XII, Number 112
Article By

Heather F. Collins
Barbara A. Christianson

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Pesticide Law and Policy Blog

EPA Issues in Final Certain Pesticide Product Performance Data Requirements to Improve Clarity and Reduce Burden for Registrants

Friday, April 22, 2022

On April 15, 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced final product performance data requirements for products claiming efficacy against certain pests. 87 Fed. Reg. 22464. This action officially incorporates EPA’s already existing product performance standards requirements for certain invertebrate pests into the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).  EPA states this action also increases the efficiency of its approval process and will save registrants time and money.

Product performance standards are intended to make it easier for pesticide registrants to know the efficacy data that EPA requires to demonstrate that a pesticide product works as claimed. By adding these requirements into the CFR, EPA states that it intends to help ensure that submitted data meet EPA’s needs and scientific standards and satisfy a requirement of the 2018 Pesticide Registration Improvement Extension Act (PRIA 4). EPA notes as part of the agreement between pesticide stakeholders and public interest groups reflecting the environmental and farmworker safety communities in the development of PRIA, “PRIA 4 specifically establishes a new maintenance fee set-aside of up to $500,000/year to develop and finalize rulemaking and guidance for product performance data requirements for certain invertebrate pests of significant public health or economic importance. Specific to this rule, PRIA 4 requires EPA to finalize product performance data requirements by September 30, 2021, for certain pesticides intended for preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating specified invertebrate pest of significant public health or economic importance.”

This final rule includes product performance data requirements for the categories of invertebrate pests specified in PRIA 4, which EPA states it intends to satisfy the rulemaking requirement. EPA notes that this final rule covers some invertebrate pests in addition to those specified in PRIA 4 due to their public health, economic, or ecological significance (e.g., wood-destroying insects).

EPA states that it believes this final rule will save registrants approximately $17,000 per data package submitted to EPA by reducing waste and unnecessary testing, and believes it will reduce burden hours by 4,683 annually, including 4,515 hours from reduced paperwork burden associated with data generation and 168 hours from reduced paperwork with the application process.

This final rule codifies product performance data requirements to support the registration of products claiming efficacy against three categories of invertebrate pests: 

  • Those identified to be of significant public health importance (e.g., ticks, mosquitoes, cockroaches);

  • Wood-destroying insects (e.g., termites); and

  • Certain invasive invertebrate species (e.g., Asian long-horned beetle).

EPA states that the latter two categories are pests considered to be of significant economic or ecological importance.

The final rule is effective on June 14, 2022.

Commentary

Codifying the product performance data requirements for invertebrate pests should increase transparency to registrants regarding the efficacy data that they typically would need to generate and submit for products to make labeling claims against these specific pests. Registrants of the products at issue should monitor these requirements closely.

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 112
About this Author

Healther Collins, Regulatory Consultant, Bergeson and Campbell, health and safety compliance
Heather F. Collins
Regulatory Consultant

Heather F. Collins, M.S., Regulatory Consultant with Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. has nearly two decades of experience developing, implementing, and managing environmental, health, and safety (EH&S) compliance for global chemical and chemical product companies.  Her prodigious skills in developing biocide and pesticide registration and compliance strategies, safety data sheet authoring, and dangerous goods management, coupled with her keen awareness of the financial and temporal pressures of the marketplace make her an excellent resource for clients...

hcollins@lawbc.com
724-524-1860
www.lawbc.com
Barbara A. Christianson
Barbara Christianson, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., Paralegal
Paralegal

Barbara Christianson has worked at Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) for over a decade, honing her experience in the industries that Bergeson & Campbell serves. As a paralegal, Ms. Christianson supports Bergeson & Campbell's professional staff with a broad range of detail-oriented, oftentimes deadline-driven activities.

Ms. Christianson plays a key role in coordinating and providing detailed quality control review of documents and submissions and has significant experience using industry-specific software programs. She...

bchristianson@lawbc.com
202-557-3807
www.lawbc.com
