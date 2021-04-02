April 2, 2021

Volume XI, Number 92

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 02, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 01, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 31, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Advertisement

EPA Issues Final Rule Extending The 2019 And 2020 RFS Compliance And Attest Engagement Reporting Deadlines

Friday, April 2, 2021

On April 1, 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued its final modifications of certain compliance dates under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program. The final rule extends the RFS compliance deadline for the 2019 and 2020 compliance years and its associated deadlines for submission of attest engagement reports for the 2019 and 2020 compliance years for small refineries. The new 2019 compliance year and attest engagement report deadlines are now November 30, 2021, and June 1, 2022, respectively. The new 2020 compliance year and attest engagement report deadlines are now January 31, 2022, and June 1, 2022, respectively. EPA has also extended the deadline for submission of attest engagement reports for the 2021 compliance year for obligated parties to September 1, 2022. The final rule became effective on March 20, 2021.

Advertisement
©2020 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 92
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement