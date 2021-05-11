EPA Launches New Paperless Communication Application for TSCA Data in CDX

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on May 11, 2021, that it has launched a new application in the Central Data Exchange (CDX), EPA’s electronic reporting site, that will allow users to submit electronically certain communications under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). According to EPA, the new application provides users with a faster, secure, and more convenient way to comply with TSCA reporting requirements and is “expected to be used for hundreds of individual communications every year.”



EPA states that the application is located within the Chemical Safety and Pesticide Programs (CSPP) data flow and supports numerous types of communications, including General Confidential Correspondence, Requests for Chemical Information, Pre-manufacture Notice (PMN) Corrections for Submissions made Prior to 2016, and Copy of Record Requests. Previously, these types of communications were required to be sent to EPA in hard copy. EPA will continue to accept paper documents, but recommends submitting TSCA communications electronically when possible “since paper communications could take longer to process.”