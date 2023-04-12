E.P.A. Lays Out Rules to Turbocharge Sales of Electric Cars and Trucks

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Biden administration is proposing rules to ensure that two-thirds of new cars and a quarter of new heavy trucks sold in the U.S. by 2032 are all-electric.

The new rules would require nothing short of a revolution in the U.S. auto industry, a moment in some ways as significant as the June morning in 1896 when Henry Ford took his “horseless carriage” for a test run and changed American life and industry.

