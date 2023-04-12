April 12, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 102
Advertisement

47

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Aaron H. Jacoby

ArentFox Schiff LLP
Perspectives/Alerts

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

E.P.A. Lays Out Rules to Turbocharge Sales of Electric Cars and Trucks

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Biden administration is proposing rules to ensure that two-thirds of new cars and a quarter of new heavy trucks sold in the U.S. by 2032 are all-electric.

The Biden administration proposed the nation’s most ambitious climate regulations to date, two plans designed to ensure two-thirds of new passenger cars and a quarter of new heavy trucks sold in the United States are all-electric by 2032.

The new rules would require nothing short of a revolution in the U.S. auto industry, a moment in some ways as significant as the June morning in 1896 when Henry Ford took his “horseless carriage” for a test run and changed American life and industry.

Read the New York Times article

© 2023 ArentFox Schiff LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 102
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Aaron H. Jacoby Los Angeles Managing Partner ArentFox Schiff LLP
Aaron H. Jacoby
Los Angeles Managing Partner

Aaron is one of the most forward-thinking lawyers in the automotive sector, focused on cutting-edge and disruptive developments, including autonomous vehicles, ride-sharing, online sales, and direct manufacturer sales. His practice includes federal and state regulatory matters, government investigations, class actions, business litigation, and transactions. Aaron’s exclusive automotive industry focus enables him to counsel clients on a wide variety of operational, regulatory, business, and litigation issues and offer pragmatic solutions for the legal challenges they face...

[email protected]
213-443-7568