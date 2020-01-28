EPA Lists FIFRA-Registered Products Covered by Generic Data Call-In for Nanosilver
On January 24, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) posted a December 13, 2019, memorandum to Docket EPA-HQ-OPP-2011-0370, the nanosilver registration review docket. The memorandum lists the 12 products for which EPA issued a generic data call-in (GDCI) as part of the nanosilver case (5042). EPA issued the DCIs on August 31, 2019, and states that they can be accessed in the docket.
|EPA Reg. Number
|PC Code
|Nano-Naming ID
|DCI Number
|83587-3
|072591
|Nanosilver 001
|GDCI-072591-1816
|10324-18
|072592
|Nanosilver 002
|GDCI-072592-1817
|69681-35
|072592
|Nanosilver 002
|GDCI-072592-1817
|68161-1
|072593
|Nanosilver 003
|GDCI-072593-1818
|7124-101
|072593
|Nanosilver 003
|GDCI-072593-1818
|3432-64
|072594
|Nanosilver 004
|GDCI-072594-1819
|3432-71
|072594
|Nanosilver 004
|GDCI-072594-1819
|87396-1
|072596
|Nanosilver 006
|GDCI-072596-1820
|92760-1
|072597
|Nanosilver 007
|GDCI-072597-1821
|92760-3
|072597
|Nanosilver 007
|GDCI-072597-1821
|85249-1
|072599
|Silver nanoparticles
|GDCI-072599-1821
|85249-2
|072599
|Silver nanoparticles
|GDCI-072599-1821
More information is available in our October 23, 2018, blog item on the final work plan for the nanosilver registration review process under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).