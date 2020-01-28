January 28, 2020

 

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
EPA Lists FIFRA-Registered Products Covered by Generic Data Call-In for Nanosilver

Monday, January 27, 2020

On January 24, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) posted a December 13, 2019, memorandum to Docket EPA-HQ-OPP-2011-0370, the nanosilver registration review docket.  The memorandum lists the 12 products for which EPA issued a generic data call-in (GDCI) as part of the nanosilver case (5042).  EPA issued the DCIs on August 31, 2019, and states that they can be accessed in the docket.

EPA Reg. Number PC Code Nano-Naming ID DCI Number
83587-3 072591 Nanosilver 001 GDCI-072591-1816
10324-18 072592 Nanosilver 002 GDCI-072592-1817
69681-35 072592 Nanosilver 002 GDCI-072592-1817
68161-1 072593 Nanosilver 003 GDCI-072593-1818
7124-101 072593 Nanosilver 003 GDCI-072593-1818
3432-64 072594 Nanosilver 004 GDCI-072594-1819
3432-71 072594 Nanosilver 004 GDCI-072594-1819
87396-1 072596 Nanosilver 006 GDCI-072596-1820
92760-1 072597 Nanosilver 007 GDCI-072597-1821
92760-3 072597 Nanosilver 007 GDCI-072597-1821
85249-1 072599 Silver nanoparticles GDCI-072599-1821
85249-2 072599 Silver nanoparticles GDCI-072599-1821

More information is available in our October 23, 2018, blog item on the final work plan for the nanosilver registration review process under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
