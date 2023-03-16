March 16, 2023

Lisa A. Gilbreath
Brian M. Rayback
Georgia M. Bolduc

Pierce Atwood LLP
EPA Proposes National Regulations for PFAS in Drinking Water

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

EPA has announced its first ever National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR) proposal for six PFAS substances in drinking water. Importantly, EPA is proposing legally enforceable national standards, called Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs), for two of the most commonly found PFAS substances – perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) – at the lowest level labs can reliably measure, 4.0 parts per trillion (ppt).

This is a marked, though expected, departure from the interim Health Advisory Levels for PFOA (0.004 ppt) and PFOS (0.02 ppt) that EPA announced early last summer, both of which were below the level of detection (determining whether a substance is present) and quantitation (the ability to determine reliably how much of a substance is present).

The 4.0 ppt MCLs for PFOA and PFOS, if finalized, would be lower than any mandatory state level, including in Maine, which has an interim standard of 20 ppt for the six most commonly found PFAS (alone or in combination). And despite proposing MCLs for PFOA and PFOS at detectable levels, EPA also is proposing health-based, non-enforceable Maximum Contaminant Level Goals (MCLGs) for these two substances at zero.

As part of its rulemaking, EPA also is proposing enforceable water concentration limits using a Hazard Index formula for mixtures of four additional PFAS: perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid (HFPO-DA, commonly known as GenX Chemicals), perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS), and perfluorobutane sulfonic acid (PFBS). Under the proposed rule, water utilities would be required to monitor PFAS, notify customers if the levels are above the proposed limits, and reduce levels exceeding those proposed limits.

The pre-publication version of the rule is available here. EPA will accept public comment on the proposed rule until 60 days after the date of publication of the proposed rule in the Federal Register. EPA will also hold a public hearing on May 4, 2023 to receive verbal comments on the rule proposal. The rule is expected to be final by the end of 2023 or in early 2024.

Lisa Gilbreath, Pierce Atwood, Environmental lawyer
Lisa A. Gilbreath
Associate

Lisa Gilbreath is an associate in the Environmental & Land Use and Energy Infrastructure Development, Acquisition & Financing practice groups. Lisa works on a wide variety of environmental and energy matters, offering clients strategic advice in regulatory, legislative, and judicial proceedings.

In her environmental practice, Lisa assists clients with numerous issues including energy project development permitting, energy and environmental litigation, air quality legislative and regulatory activities, air quality enforcement, hazardous substances and...

[email protected]
(207) 791-1397
www.pierceatwood.com/
www.pierceatwood.com/people/lisa-gilbreath?utm_source=vuture&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=11.15.18%20new%20maine%20remedial%20action%20guidelines%20(rags)%20are%20rich%20with%20guidance
Brian M. Rayback
Brian M. Rayback, Pierce Atwood, environmental regulatory lawyer
Partner

Brian Rayback focuses his practice on environmental and land use law, with expertise in all aspects of water, air, natural resources, solid waste, and zoning regulation.

Brian provides cost-effective, strategic advice on project permitting, enforcement matters, appeals of agency decisions, regulatory compliance, and legislative issues for property developers and owners, trade associations, utilities, construction companies, and industrial and manufacturing facilities. He regularly appears before federal, state, and local boards and agencies to assist clients in...

[email protected]
(207) 791-1188
www.pierceatwood.com/
Georgia M. Bolduc
Georgia M. Bolduc Environmental Attorney Pierce Atwood Portland, ME
Associate

Georgia Bolduc is an associate in the Environmental Practice Group, where she specializes in a broad array of environmental issues, including due diligence and permitting of renewable energy projects (particularly in the solar space), hazardous and solid waste management, air emissions, wastewater discharges, natural resource issues, and zoning law.

Georgia is a recent graduate of Boston University School of Law, where she was a member of the International Law Journal, secretary of the Energy and Environmental Law Society, and pioneered...

[email protected]
207-791-1249
www.pierceatwood.com
