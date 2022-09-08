September 8, 2022

Volume XII, Number 251
September 06, 2022

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

EPA Proposes to Designate PFOA and PFOS as CERCLA Hazardous Substances

Thursday, September 8, 2022

On September 6, 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed to designate perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), including their salts and structural isomers, as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). 87 Fed. Reg. 54415. According to EPA, “[s]uch a designation would ultimately facilitate cleanup of contaminated sites and reduce human exposure to these ‘forever’ chemicals.” Comments are due November 7, 2022. EPA states that under the Paperwork Reduction Act, “comments on the information collection provisions are best assured of consideration if the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) receives a copy of your comments on or before October 6, 2022.”

Upon designation, any person in charge of a vessel or an offshore or onshore facility, as soon as they have knowledge of any release of such substances at or above the reportable quantity (RQ) must immediately report such releases to the federal, state, tribal, and local authorities. The RQ for these designations is one pound or more in a 24-hour period. EPA states that once it has collected more data on the size of releases and the resulting risks to human health and the environment, it may consider issuing a regulation adjusting the RQs for these substances.

The five broad categories of entities potentially affected by this action include:

  • PFOA and/or PFOS manufacturers (including importers and importers of articles);

  • PFOA and/or PFOS processors;

  • Manufacturers of products containing PFOA and/or PFOS;

  • Downstream product manufacturers and users of PFOA and/or PFOS products; and

  • Waste management and wastewater treatment facilities.

More information is available in our August 29, 2022, memorandum.

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 251
Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
