February 23, 2022

February 22, 2022

February 21, 2022

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
EPA’s Biofuels Webinar Series Will Include Webinar on TSCA Requirements and the PMN Process on February 23, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) New Chemicals Program will hold a webinar on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. (EST) to learn about requirements under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the premanufacture notice (PMN) process for biofuels. As reported in our January 24, 2022, blog item, in January 2022, EPA announced an effort to streamline the review of new biobased or waste-derived chemicals that could displace current, higher greenhouse gas (GHG)-emitting transportation fuels. EPA states that to support this effort, it is offering outreach and training to stakeholders interested in biofuels. According to EPA, the bi-weekly webinar series includes reviewing TSCA requirements, outlining the streamlined approaches for risk assessments and risk management actions, and providing information on how to navigate the new chemicals PMN process. Future webinars will include:

Registration is required for the February 23, 2022, webinar.

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 53
Lynn L. Bergeson
Lynn L. Bergeson

Carla N. Hutton
Regulatory Analyst

