EPA’s Fall 2022 Unified Agenda Includes Proposed and Final TSCA and TRI Rules

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) fall 2022 Unified Agenda, published on January 4, 2023, includes the following rulemakings under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) or the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI).

Fees for the Administration of TSCA (2070-AK64): In January 2021, EPA proposed updates and adjustments to the 2018 TSCA fees rule (2021 Proposal). In light of public comments, EPA issued a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking (SNPRM) on November 16, 2022. The SNPRM adds to and modifies the 2021 Proposal. EPA proposes to narrow certain proposed exemptions for entities subject to the EPA-initiated risk evaluation fees and proposes exemptions for test rule fee activities; to modify the self-identification and reporting requirements for EPA-initiated risk evaluation and test rule fees; to institute a partial refund of fees for premanufacture notices (PMN) withdrawn at any time after the first ten business days during the assessment period of the chemical; to modify EPA’s proposed methodology for the production volume-based fee allocation for EPA-initiated risk evaluation fees in any scenario where a consortium is not formed; to expand the fee requirements to companies required to submit information for test orders; to modify the fee payment obligations to require payment by processors subject to test orders and enforceable consent agreements (ECA); to extend the timeframe for test order and test rule payments; and to change the fee amounts and the estimate of EPA’s total costs for administering TSCA Sections 4, 5, 6, and 14. More information on the SNPRM is available in our November 18, 2022, memorandum. EPA intends to issue a final rule in September 2023.

Updates to New Chemicals Regulations under TSCA (2070-AK65): This rulemaking seeks to revise the new chemicals procedural regulations in 40 C.F.R. Parts 720, 721, 723, and 725 to clarify and improve the efficiency of EPA’s review process and align its processes and procedures with the 2016 Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg Act). This rulemaking seeks to increase the quality of information initially submitted in new chemicals notices and improve EPA’s processes for timely, effective completion of the risk assessment and of the new chemicals review. The rulemaking also seeks to improve EPA’s existing practices related to the review of certain groups of chemical substances under PMN exemptions. EPA intends to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) in July 2023 and a final rule in November 2024.

Chemical-Specific Rulemakings under TSCA Section 6(a): TSCA Section 6(a) requires EPA to eliminate unreasonable risks of injury to health or the environment that the Administrator has determined in a TSCA Section 6(b) risk evaluation are presented by a chemical substance under the conditions of use. After risk evaluations for the following chemicals carried out under the authority of TSCA Section 6, EPA will initiate rulemakings to address unreasonable risks of injury to health identified in the final risk evaluations: Methylene Chloride (2070-AK70): EPA intends to issue an NPRM in February 2023 and a final rule in August 2024 . More information on EPA’s final revision to its risk determination for methylene chloride is available in our November 11, 2022, memorandum.

1-Bromopropane (1-BP) (2070-AK73): EPA intends to issue an NPRM in September 2023 and a final rule in August 2024 . More information on EPA’s final revision to its risk determination for 1-BP is available in our December 21, 2022, memorandum.

Carbon Tetrachloride (2070-AK82): EPA intends to issue an NPRM in May 2023 and a final rule in August 2024 . More information on EPA’s final revision to its risk determination for carbon tetrachloride is available in our December 28, 2022, memorandum.

Trichloroethylene (TCE) (2070-AK83): EPA intends to issue an NPRM in June 2023 and a final rule in September 2024 . More information on EPA’s final revision to its risk determination for TCE will be available in our forthcoming memorandum.

Perchloroethylene (PCE) (2070-AK84): EPA intends to issue an NPRM in April 2023 and a final rule in August 2024 . More information on EPA’s final revision to its risk determination for PCE is available in our December 21, 2022, memorandum.

N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP) (2070-AK85): EPA intends to publish an NPRM in September 2023 and a final rule in August 2024. More information on EPA’s final revision to its risk determination for NMP is available in our December 21, 2022, memorandum.

Procedures for Chemical Risk Evaluation under TSCA (2070-AK90): EPA states that it is considering revisions to its 2017 final rule that established a process for conducting risk evaluations to determine whether a chemical substance presents an unreasonable risk of injury to health or the environment, without consideration of costs or other non-risk factors, including an unreasonable risk to a potentially exposed or susceptible subpopulation, under the conditions of use. EPA intends to publish an NPRM in May 2023. More information on the 2017 final rule is available in our June 26, 2017, memorandum.

Revisions to Regulations on Persistent, Bioaccumulative, and Toxic (PBT) Chemicals Subject to TSCA Section 6(h) (2070-AL02): EPA is considering revisions to the five PBT rules issued in January 2021 to reduce further exposures, promote environmental justice, and better protect human health and the environment. More information on the PBT rules is available in our December 23, 2020, memorandum. More information on EPA’s extension of the compliance dates for articles containing phenol, isopropylated phosphate (3:1) (PIP (3:1)) is available in our March 7, 2022, memorandum. EPA intends to issue an NPRM in November 2023 and a final rule in September 2024.

Significant New Use Rules (SNUR) for Certain Non-Ongoing Uses: EPA states that it is authorized to designate a particular new use (or return of a phased-out use) of a chemical substance as a “significant new use” under TSCA Section 5(a)(2) by rule after consideration of relevant factors. EPA would use these rules to require notice to EPA before chemical substances and mixtures are used in new ways that might create concerns. Persons subject to the SNUR who intend to manufacture (including import) or process the chemical substance for the significant new use must notify EPA at least 90 days prior to initiating activities via a significant new use notice (SNUN). EPA is developing TSCA Section 5(a)(2) SNURs on conditions of use identified as not currently ongoing in the final scope documents for the following High Priority Substances undergoing TSCA Section 6 risk evaluations: Other Chemical Substances Undergoing TSCA Section 6 Risk Evaluation (2070-AL05): EPA intends to issue an NPRM in April 2023 and a final rule in March 2024 .

Phthalates (2070-AL06): EPA intends to issue an NPRM in April 2023 and a final rule in March 2024 .

Flame Retardants (2070-AL07): EPA intends to issue an NPRM in April 2023 and a final rule in March 2024 .

Certain Solvents (2070-AL08): EPA intends to issue an NPRM in April 2023 and a final rule in March 2024.

Per- and Polyfluoro Alkyl Substances (PFAS) Designated as Inactive on the TSCA Inventory; SNUR (2070-AL10): EPA is developing a SNUR under TSCA Section 5(a)(2) for certain uses of PFAS that are designated as Inactive on the TSCA Inventory. Although EPA intended to issue an NPRM in December 2022, it has not published anything to date. EPA plans to issue a final rule in December 2023.

Changes to Reporting Requirements for PFAS and to Supplier Notifications for Chemicals of Special Concern; Community Right-to-Know Toxic Chemical Release Reporting (2070-AK97): EPA is developing a proposal to add certain PFAS subject to reporting under Section 313 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) and Section 6607 of the Pollution Prevention Act (PPA) to the list of Lower Thresholds for Chemicals of Special Concern (Chemicals of Special Concern). EPA states that the addition of the PFAS to the Chemicals of Special Concern list will eliminate the use of the de minimis exemption, eliminate the option to use Form A, and limit the use of range reporting. In addition, EPA proposes to eliminate the use of the de minimis exemption under the Supplier Notification Requirements for facilities that manufacture or process all chemicals included on the Chemicals of Special Concern list. More information on EPA’s December 5, 2022, NPRM is available in our December 7, 2022, memorandum. EPA intends to issue a final rule in November 2023.