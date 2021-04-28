EPA Seeks Comment on ITC’s Revisions to TSCA Section 4(e) Priority Testing List

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a Federal Register notice on April 28, 2021, announcing a 30-day comment period on the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Interagency Testing Committee’s (ITC) revisions to the Priority Testing List. 86 Fed. Reg. 22414. In the 74th ITC Report, ITC revised the TSCA Section 4(e) Priority Testing List by adding the following 15 high-priority substances designated pursuant to TSCA Section 6(b) and 24 organohalogen flame retardants:

Chemical Substance Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number High-Priority Substances 1,3-Butadiene 106-99-0 Butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP) - 1,2-Benzene- dicarboxylic acid, 1- butyl 2(phenylmethyl) ester 85-68-7 Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) (1,2-Benzene- dicarboxylic acid, 1,2- dibutyl ester) 84-74-2 o-Dichlorobenzene 95-50-1 p-Dichlorobenzene 106-46-7 trans-1,2- Dichloroethylene 156-60-5 1,2-Dichloropropane 78-87-5 Dicyclohexyl phthalate 84-61-7 Di-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP) - (1,2-Benzene- dicarboxylic acid, 1,2- bis(2- ethylhexyl) ester) 117-81-7 Di-isobutyl phthalate (DIBP) - (1,2-Benzene- dicarboxylic acid, 1,2- bis-(2methylpropyl) ester) 84-69-5 Formaldehyde 50-00-0 1,3,4,6,7,8-Hexahydro-4,6,6,7,8,8-hexamethylcyclopenta [g]-2-benzopyran (HHCB) 1222-05-5 Phthalic anhydride 85-44-9 4,4'-(1-Methylethylidene)bis[2, 6-dibromophenol] (TBBPA) 79-94-7 1,1,2-Trichloroethane 79-00-5 Organohalogen Flame Retardants Bis(hexachlorocyclopentadieno)cyclooctane 13560-89-9 1,2-Bis(2,4,6-tribromophenoxy)ethane 37853-59-1 1,1'-Ethane-1,2-diylbis(pentabromobenzene) 84852-53-9 2-(2-Hydroxyethoxy)ethyl 2-hydroxypropyl 3,4,5,6-tetrabromophthalate 20566-35-2 2,2'-[(1-Methylethylidene)bis[(2,6-dibromo-4,1-

phenylene)oxymethylene]]bis[oxirane] 3072-84-2 Mixture of chlorinated linear alkanes C14-17 with 45-52 % chlorine 85535-85-9 N,N-Ethylene-bis(tetrabromophthalimide) 32588-76-4 Pentabromochlorocyclohexane 87-84-3 (Pentabromophenyl)methyl acrylate 59447-55-1 Pentabromotoluene 87-83-2 Perbromo-1,4-diphenoxybenzene 58965-66-5 Phosphonic acid, (2-chloroethyl)-, bis(2-chloroethyl) ester 6294-34-4 Propanoic acid, 2-bromo-, methyl ester 5445-17-0 Tetrabromobisphenol A-bis(2,3-dibromopropyl ether) 21850-44-2 Tetrabromobisphenol A bis(2-hydroxyethyl) ether 4162-45-2 Tetrabromobisphenol A diallyl ether 25327-89-3 Tetrabromobisphenol A dimethyl ether 37853-61-5 2,4,6-Tribromoaniline 147-82-0 1,3,5-Tribromo-2-(prop-2-en-1-yloxy)benzene 3278-89-5 Tris(2-chloroethyl) phosphite 140-08-9 Tris(2,3-dibromopropyl) phosphate 126-72-7 1,3,5-Tris(2,3-dibromopropyl)-1,3,5-triazine-2,4,6(1H,3H,5H)-trione 52434-90-9 Tris(tribromoneopentyl)phosphate 19186-97-1 2,4,6-Tris-(2,4,6-tribromophenoxy)-1,3,5-triazine 25713-60-4

ITC requests that EPA add these chemical substances and the other five high-priority substances and six organohalogen flame retardants currently on the Priority Testing List to 40 C.F.R. Section 716.120(a), the list of substances subject to the TSCA Section 8(d) Health and Safety Data Reporting rule (40 C.F.R. Part 716). The rule requires manufacturers (including importers) of chemical substances and mixtures added to the Health and Safety Data Reporting rule to submit lists and copies of unpublished health and safety studies to EPA. Comments are due May 28, 2021.



EPA notes that in addition to the chemical substances being added to the Priority Testing List in the 74th ITC Report, the Priority Testing List includes two alkylphenols, 45 High Production Volume (HPV) Challenge Program orphan chemicals, cadmium, a category of cadmium compounds, six non-phthalate plasticizers, 25 phosphate ester flame retardants, two other flame retardants, nine chemicals to which children living near hazardous waste sites may be exposed, and 19 diisocyanates and related compounds.