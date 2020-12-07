December 7, 2020

Volume X, Number 342

 

December 07, 2020

December 04, 2020

Lynn L. Bergeson
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog
EPA Will Hold Webinars on Carbon Tetrachloride, TCE

Monday, December 7, 2020

The U.S. Environmental Protection (EPA) will hold a webinar on December 10, 2020, to educate stakeholders on the risk management process under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the findings in the final risk evaluation for carbon tetrachloride.  The webinar will also provide an opportunity for the public to provide input on considerations EPA should take into account for managing these unreasonable risks.  Registration is open.  Stakeholders who would like to provide oral comments must register by December 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. (EST).  As reported in our November 4, 2020, memorandum, “Final Risk Evaluation for Carbon Tetrachloride Finds Unreasonable Risks to Workers and Occupational Non-Users,” EPA reviewed 15 conditions of use, “all of which are associated with industrial and commercial work and primarily involve the manufacturing of other chemicals.”  EPA found unreasonable risks to workers and occupational non-users (ONU) for 13 of the 15 conditions of use.  EPA found no unreasonable risks to the environment.  According to EPA, there are no consumer uses of this chemical. 

On December 15, 2020, EPA will hold a webinar on the findings in the final risk evaluation for trichloroethylene (TCE).  Registration is open, and stakeholders who would like to provide oral comments must register by December 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (EST).  As reported in our November 24, 2020, memorandum, “EPA Evaluates 54 Conditions of Use for TCE, Finding That 52 Present an Unreasonable Risk,” of the 54 conditions of use that EPA reviewed, EPA found that 52 present an unreasonable risk to workers, ONUs, consumers, and bystanders.  EPA determined that distribution in commerce and consumer use of TCE in pepper spray do not present an unreasonable risk. EPA also found no unreasonable risks to the environment.

