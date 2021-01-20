ESG in the First 100 Days?

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Over the past several years, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives have gained popularity among investors, but the initiatives haven’t had an ally in the White House. ESG are a set of criteria that investors use to evaluate the environmental and societal impacts of a business. Some European countries require that companies report their ESG metrics, but ESG reporting in the United States has generally been voluntary. There are some indications that a Biden administration — especially coupled with a Democratic Congress — may seek to amplify ESG reporting in the U.S. As an early indication of such action, the new administration is expected to view ESG through a more positive lens compared to the outgoing Trump administration.

Here are some initiatives to watch out for early in the Biden administration: