May 9, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 129
Advertisement

29

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 08, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

J. Michael Showalter
Alex Garel-Frantzen
Malerie Ma Roddy

ArentFox Schiff LLP
Perspectives/Alerts

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

ESG Update: NGOs Push Substantive Policy Agendas in Comments to FTC’s “Green Guides”

Monday, May 8, 2023

In recent years, “sustainability” has gone from being a niche product approaching, in some quarters, a religion. Few would argue with the proposition that issues like climate- and carbon-neutrality and recyclability have become mainstream consumer issues across the United States.

And the data supports this. A study released this year by McKinsey and NielsenIQ illustrates that consumers are rapidly shifting spending toward products with environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related claims:

  • Retail sales growth of products identified with ESG-associated attributes grew 1.7% per year faster than similar products without ESG-related branding;

  • Products making ESG-related claims grew faster whether the products were more affordable or luxury goods; and

  • Products making specific, narrow claims, such as being identified as “carbon zero,” grew at a faster rate than products with broader, more prevalent claims like being “environmentally sustainable.”

This marketing data explains why companies may want to tie their products to ESG. Nongovernmental organizations (NGO), in turn, are increasingly involved in the same space. Last year, we discussed how NGOs were progressively using sustainability and ESG-related claims to drive policy. Since then, we’ve dug deeper into specific efforts related to carbon and climate issues and related to plastics and “circular economy” issues. Various NGOs’ involvement related to environmental policy issues has clearly bled into the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) “Green Guides.” As we discuss in greater detail below, many public NGO comments on the Green Guides demonstrate that NGOs are seeking to have FTC weigh in on various hot-button environmental issues, including many usually viewed as being in the province of other agencies.

FTC’s “Green Guide” Revision Process

FTC first issued its Green Guides in 1992 to help marketers avoid making environmental claims that could mislead consumers. When product marketers make claims deemed by FTC to be misleading, FTC may pursue enforcement actions like this one, involving products allegedly improperly claimed to be “Made in the US,” or seek to have the marketers adequately substantiate their claims as it recently did to 700 advertisers of products like dietary supplements and homeopathic drugs.  

As we discussed here, FTC announced in December 2022 that it was seeking public comment on potential changes to its Green Guides, which provide guidance on “green” marketing claims. Specifically, FTC requested public comment on (1) whether there is a continuing need for the Green Guides; (2) what benefits the Green Guides provide consumers and what evidence supports any asserted benefits; and (3) whether and what modifications should be made to the Green Guides to increase their benefits to consumers.

There is no universal definition of “sustainable” in the United States, and definitions that exist tend to be particular to specific industries. (See the FTC’s discussion here.) Various other terms like “net zero” and “carbon neutral” are generally viewed as opaque. Of relevance to our discussion below, the Green Guides provide detailed guidance on marketing in a variety of environmental areas including carbon offsets, product recyclability, and whether “natural gas” makes a claim as being “natural.” We discuss these issues further below.

NGOs’ Comments

As of the date of this post, FTC’s docket shows a total of 978 comments that have been submitted regarding the Green Guides. Environmental NGOs who submitted comments include EarthjusticeEnvironmental Defense Fund (EDF)Sierra Club, Public Citizen, and PIRG (formerly known as Public Interest Research Group). Some of the issues they raised include:

  • Further clarification of what is required for a “net-zero” carbon emissions commitment. Various NGOs question whether parties should be permitted to rely on carbon offsets or, to quote Earthjustice, “speculative or yet unproven emissions reduction techniques” to justify “net-zero” commitments. Other practices like divesting “the dirtiest, most polluting parts of the companies to non-reporting entities” are questioned.

  • More transparency regarding the use of terms like “recyclable.” Whether something can be classified as “recyclable,” in various NGOs’ view, depends on (a) whether recycling is available in 60% of municipal recycling facilities, and (b) that the facilities actually recycle the materials. This contrasts with comments submitted by product marketers, who are comfortable with recycling being available as criteria, but not necessarily the confirmation that materials actually are recycled.

  • Describing destruction of plastic waste as “advanced recycling” to create fuel. The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) specifically calls out efforts in the petrochemical industry to “re-label destruction of waste plastics as ‘advanced recycling.’” EDF notes that, consumers “would not think of the burning of plastics or chemical reactions that produce chemical feedstocks” when they see the term “advanced recycling.” Further, EDF points out that these processes can raise environmental concerns in the communities where they are conducted. (We previously discussed this issue here.)

  • The use of the term “natural gas.” Local bans on natural gas hookups have become more common, as we discussed here. PIRG implies that FTC should preclude use of the term “natural gas” itself in favor of using terms like “methane.” PIRG argues that “renewable natural gas” — biomethane — still is a “climate-warming pollutant” that “emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere” and that companies should not be permitted to portray it as “clean” or generally renewable. In contrast, gas industry trade associations counsel FTC that the agency’s role does not include environmental policymaking.

Next Steps

The next steps FTC may take include revising the Green Guides or undertaking a formal rulemaking. FTC announced that it will hold a public workshop to examine “recycling” claims on May 23, 2023, in Washington, DC. Stay tuned here for further developments.

© 2023 ArentFox Schiff LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 128
Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Legal Education Events

Trends In The Hydrogen Sector
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
TSCA 30/30 - May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wages in an Hour 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Inaugural Katten Ad Chat
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Advertisement

About this Author

J. Michael Showalter, Litigator, Schiff Hardin LLP
J. Michael Showalter
Associate

Mike Showalter is a litigator whose practice is focused on resolving complex disputes. Mr. Showalter's past clients span diverse industries including manufacturing, mining, power generation and transmission, oil and gas, the financial and insurance sectors, and process outsourcing.

Mr. Showalter's practice has focused on distilling complicated technical information into a format where it can be understood by decision makers. He has worked with experts in fields including medicine, economics, history, physical sciences, industrial hygiene, toxicology, environmental engineering and...

[email protected]
312-258-5561
www.schiffhardin.com
Alex Garel-Frantzen
Alex Garel-Frantzen, Schiff Hardin, Environmental attorney, EPA regulation lawyer, air toxins legal counsel, environment law enforcement
Associate

Alex Garel-Frantzen is an associate at Schiff Hardin who works with the Environmental group on issues like EPA regulations, air toxins, and environmental law enforcement and compliance.

EDUCATION

  • University of Illinois College of Law, J.D., 2015, magna cum laude

    • University of Illinois Law Review, Managing Notes Editor

    • Environmental Moot Court, editor and national team member

    • ...

[email protected]
312-258-5521
www.schiffhardin.com
Malerie Ma Roddy
Malerie Ma Roddy, Schiff Hardin, Products Liability Lawyer, Automotive Manufacturing Attorney
Associate

Malerie Ma Roddy is a member of the firm’s Product Liability Group. She has automotive manufacturing, asbestos, and class actions experience. Malerie has also worked on multidistrict civil litigation and governmental investigations.

Before joining Schiff Hardin, Malerie was a litigation associate in the New York office of an international law firm.

[email protected]
312.258.5563
www.schiffhardin.com
www.productliabilityandmasstorts.com