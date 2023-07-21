July 21, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 202
Advertisement

40

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 21, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Womble Bond Dickinson Communications, Technology and Media

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
TCPA Defense Force

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Even if They Don’t Answer, It is Still a Solicitation

Friday, July 21, 2023

In the case of Taylor v LeadPoint, Inc., the Middle District of Florida denied defendant, LeadPoint’s, motion to dismiss finding that even unanswered calls could constitute “telephone solicitations” under the TCPA.  LeadPoint, Inc. is a software and information technology services company for the lead generation industry.  

In this case, Ms. Taylor received five telephone calls on her cellphone from LeadPoint in one day.  After ignoring the first four calls, she answered the fifth call, and LeadPoint allegedly tried to sell her a reverse mortgage.  Ms. Taylor filed her complaint alleging that each of the five telephone calls violated the TCPA as she had registered her telephone number on the national do not call registry in January 2009.    

Leadpoint moved to dismiss the complaint arguing that the four rejected telephone calls were not “telephone solicitations” because Ms. Taylor did not answer the calls and cannot know that the calls were initiated for the purpose of delivering a sales pitch.  LeadPoint further argued that even though she answered the fifth call and listened to the sales pitch, that still does not prove that any other calls were initiated for the same purpose.  The Court found this argument “untenable” as  “experience and common sense” creates “a plausible inference that, if a company calls a person five times in a day and advertises the company's service when the person finally answers, the company intended by each call to advertise the service.”

Unfortunately for LeadPoint, “telephone solicitation,” the court reasoned, is a term of art defined by the FCC  as “the initiation of a telephone call or message for the purpose of encouraging the purchase [of]...goods[ ] or services.” 47 C.F.R. § 64.1200(f)(15)  That is, according to the court, the purpose of the call creates the telephone solicitation, and a plaintiff “receives” a telephone solicitation even if the plaintiff declines to answer the call. The court concluded that if LeadPoint initiated each call to plaintiff intending to advertise a service, the plaintiff received five telephone solicitations (even if no call was answered).

Taylor v. LeadPoint, Inc., NO. 8:23-cv-470-SDM-AEP (M.D. FL Jul. 14, 2023).

Copyright © 2023 Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 202
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Womble Bond Dickinson Communications, Technology and Media

Our interdisciplinary Communications, Technology and Media team is comprised of lawyers with extensive experience in telecommunications, broadband, cable, broadcast, spectrum matters, program distribution, tower and facilities deployment, and all facets of the Internet and the broadband-enabled, Internet-of-things technologies that drive our connected economy. Our team also includes experienced telecommunications litigators adept at translating complex technologies and regulations to juries, judges, and arbitrators.

As former chief legal...

[email protected]
202.857.4417
www.womblebonddickinson.com