June 9, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 160
Advertisement

59

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 09, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 08, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 07, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Andrew H. DeVoogd
Michael R. Graif

Mintz
Viewpoints

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property — The Vulnerable Icon: Prince, Warhol, and the Supreme Court’s Latest on Copyright Law [podcast]

Friday, June 9, 2023

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Drew DeVoogd and Michael Graif discuss the recent Supreme Court decision in Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts v. Goldsmith, which held that Warhol’s Orange Prince silkscreen did not constitute fair use of a copyrighted photograph of the music legend.

Among other topics, Drew and Michael cover:

  • Commercially used visual art and the fair use defense to copyright infringement

  • The line between derivative and transformative works of art

  • The terse concurrence and vigorous dissent issued with the opinion

  • How this case may affect creators, their counsel, and the lower courts

 

©1994-2023 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 160
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Andrew H. DeVoogd Member Boston Mintz Patent Litigation Licensing & Technology Transactions International Trade Commission Strategic IP Monetization & Licensing Federal District Court IP Due Diligence
Andrew H. DeVoogd
Member

Drew is an experienced patent litigator and trial attorney whose work encompasses a broad range of technologies. He regularly represents clients in high stakes International Trade Commission investigations involving some of the world's largest technology companies. He also litigates patent matters and other business disputes in federal district courts around the country, and advises clients in complex IP licensing and related transactions. Drew excels at helping clients make sense of nuanced legal issues while developing effective strategies to protect and leverage their intellectual...

[email protected]
617-348-1611
www.mintz.com
Michael R. Graif
Michael Greis, Mintz Levin Law Firm, Intellectual Property Law Attorney, New York
Member

Michael is an intellectual property attorney whose practice encompasses trademark and copyright enforcement, technology and licensing transactions, patent and trademark portfolio management, and counseling clients on intellectual property issues that arise in business deals. He also has extensive experience in cybersecurity, privacy, and social media law. His clients range from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies in a broad range of industries, including technology, manufacturing, sports & entertainment, and digital & social media.

The...

[email protected]
212-692-6287
www.mintz.com