October 16, 2020

Jason G. Weiss
Laura H. Phillips
Faegre Drinker
Faegre Drinker on Law and Technology Podcast: The Internet of Things [PODCAST]

In the latest episode of the Faegre Drinker on Law and Technology Podcast, Faegre Drinker Counsel Jason G. Weiss and Partner Laura Phillips discuss the growth and evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT). In particular, they dive into the countless devices and use cases that make up the IoT universe, the regulatory issues that accompany commercial applications of IoT technology in the U.S., and the challenges of navigating the patchwork, ad hoc policies and regulations that currently govern this emerging space.

Counsel
Counsel

Jason G. Weiss is an attorney and award-winning law enforcement and cybersecurity professional who served with distinction for over two decades at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He is Counsel in Drinker, Biddle and Reath's Information Governance and E-Discovery group, where his practice focuses on cybersecurity incident preparedness and response, compliance with CCPA and other information governance laws and requirements, as well as data analytics, investigations, and e-discovery.

Prior to joining Drinker Biddle, he was most recently a Supervisory Special...

Laura H. Phillips
Laura Phillips, Drinker Biddle Law Firm, Washington DC, Communications Law Attorney
Partner

Laura H. Phillips is a partner in and chair of the firm's Government & Regulatory Affairs Practice Group and a member of the Telecommunications & Mass Media Team.  She has over 25 years of experience working in nearly every aspect of the telecommunications market.

Laura counsels wireless and wired technology entrepreneurs and represents these clients on issues related to the development of new technologies, including devoting substantive attention to the development of spectrum auctions, network interconnection, access, universal service, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and regulatory matters stemming from communications service convergence, the growth of wireless services and the Internet..  Laura is outside counsel to a major national wireless carrier, assisting in its process to reband the 800 MHz spectrum band through negotiations and mediations with hundreds of incumbent FCC licensees.

