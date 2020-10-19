Faegre Drinker on Law and Technology Podcast: The Internet of Things [PODCAST]
In the latest episode of the Faegre Drinker on Law and Technology Podcast, Faegre Drinker Counsel Jason G. Weiss and Partner Laura Phillips discuss the growth and evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT). In particular, they dive into the countless devices and use cases that make up the IoT universe, the regulatory issues that accompany commercial applications of IoT technology in the U.S., and the challenges of navigating the patchwork, ad hoc policies and regulations that currently govern this emerging space.