February 15, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 46

52

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 15, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 14, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Ty E. Howard
Brad Robertson
Jonathan H. Ferry

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Labor and Employment Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

The False Claims Act in 2022: A Government Enforcement Update

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

An increase in both the number of individual whistleblower plaintiffs and individual defendants in False Claims Act (FCA) lawsuits in the fiscal year 2022 shows that individuals continue to play an essential role in FCA cases. Whistleblowers filed 652 FCA suits in 2022, resulting in more than $1.9 billion in settlements and judgments, and a payout of more than $488 million to those whistleblowers for their part in FCA enforcement. Considering the incentive for individuals to bring qui tam suits, it is essential for companies to be on high alert for FCA issues and qui tam warning signs. In addition, the government continued to emphasize its effort to hold individual employees accountable for FCA violations in 2022. To keep you apprised of the current enforcement trends and the status of the law, Bradley’s Government Enforcement and Investigations Practice Group is pleased to present the False Claims Act: 2022 Year in Review, our 11th annual review of significant FCA cases, developments and trends.

© 2023 Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 46
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Ty E. Howard Nashville Government Investigations Attorney Bradley
Ty E. Howard
Partner

Ty Howard is a partner resident in Bradley’s Nashville office and chair of the firm’s Government Enforcement and Investigations Practice Group. Drawing on 20 years’ experience as a state and federal prosecutor and leading defense lawyer, Ty helps clients with white-collar criminal defense, False Claims Act matters, sensitive internal investigation, and high-profile litigation.

[email protected]
615-252-2376
www.bradley.com/
Brad Robertson
Brad Robertson Birmingham Alabama Partner Whistleblower Litigation Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Partner

Brad Robertson works with clients facing government investigations and litigations, dealing with whistleblower allegations and qui tam actions, and planning compliance programs to prevent these occurrences in the first place. He helps his clients navigate compliance and potential liability under the False Claims Act, Anti-Kickback Statute and FIRREA, in addition to other areas of healthcare fraud and abuse, financial/mortgage fraud, and white-collar criminal law.

Whether necessitated by an employee raising compliance concerns, a visit...

[email protected]
205-521-8188
www.bradley.com/
Jonathan H. Ferry
Jonathan Ferry Partner Charlotte FCA Litigation Attorney Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Partner

Jon Ferry brings his substantial experience as a federal prosecutor to assisting clients in False Claims Act litigation, government investigations and other enforcement actions, internal risk analysis and internal investigations. 

Jon served as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina for over seven years. As the head of the Affirmative Civil Enforcement (ACE) program and the Healthcare Fraud Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jon led and supervised numerous investigations in the areas of healthcare, financial services and other complex frauds. He...

[email protected]
704-338-6011
www.bradley.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement