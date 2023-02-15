The False Claims Act in 2022: A Government Enforcement Update
An increase in both the number of individual whistleblower plaintiffs and individual defendants in False Claims Act (FCA) lawsuits in the fiscal year 2022 shows that individuals continue to play an essential role in FCA cases. Whistleblowers filed 652 FCA suits in 2022, resulting in more than $1.9 billion in settlements and judgments, and a payout of more than $488 million to those whistleblowers for their part in FCA enforcement. Considering the incentive for individuals to bring qui tam suits, it is essential for companies to be on high alert for FCA issues and qui tam warning signs. In addition, the government continued to emphasize its effort to hold individual employees accountable for FCA violations in 2022. To keep you apprised of the current enforcement trends and the status of the law, Bradley’s Government Enforcement and Investigations Practice Group is pleased to present the False Claims Act: 2022 Year in Review, our 11th annual review of significant FCA cases, developments and trends.