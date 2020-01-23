January 23, 2020

 

Article By
Paul C. Besozzi
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
TCPA World

FCC Consumer Advisory Committee to Consider Call Action Blocking Info Recommendation

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) continues its focus on call blocking and the tools to accomplish such barriers. In a Public Notice released yesterday, the agency announced that its Consumer Advisory Committee (CAC) will hold a special meeting on February 13 to consider a recommendation by its Robocall Report Working Group. The sole agenda item will be “a recommendation on the gathering of data and/or sources relating to the availability and effectiveness of call blocking tools….”

This meeting comes on the heels of and dovetails with the Commission’s formal public invitation soliciting information for the first of two call blocking reports required under its decision last June to authorize call blocking on an “opt-out” basis. As previously reported by TCPAWorld, this effort will culminate in a report due this June. The deadline for initial comments in response to that call for input is January 29, with replies due by February 28.

The upcoming CAC meeting will be open to the public and run from 2:00-3:00 p.m. EST on February 13 in the Commission Meeting Room.

Paul Besozzi, Squire Patton Boggs, telecommunications attorney
Paul C. Besozzi
