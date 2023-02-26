FCC OPEN COMMISION MEETING SET FOR MARCH 16, 2023: Tentatively On Agenda Is The FCC’s Robotext NPRM And Rest Assured R.E.A.C.H. Will Be Submitting Its Comment ASAP

Sunday, February 26, 2023

We know. The entire lead generation industry is currently on a wild emotional ride. The FCC’s latest NPRM aimed at closing the lead generation loophole has thrown the lead generation world into a disarray and folks keep asking when will R.E.A.C.H. be submitting its comment and providing its standards directly to the FCC. Amazing how many folks have REACHED out. Short answer, ASAP!

The comment deadline is 30 days after date of publication in the Federal Register. It has yet to be published in the Federal Register. Obviously we will be keeping a close eye on this.

But tentatively on Agenda for the FCC’s upcoming Open Commission meeting is the FCC’s Latest World-Change Thing :

“Protecting Consumers with Robotext Blocking – The Commission will consider a Report and Order which would require that providers block texts purporting to be from numbers on a reasonable Do-Not-Originate list; and make available a single point of contact for text message blocking complaints. The Commission will also consider a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking which would propose to require further blocking of illegal robotexts; expand Do- Not-Call protections to robotexts; and protect consumers from getting robotexts and robocalls from multiple, unexpected callers when they provide their consent on websites for comparison shopping. (CG Docket Nos. 21-402, 02-278)”

The meeting is set for Thursday March 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET and you can watch the FCC’s live meeting here.

Stopping robocalls has been one of Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s top priorities over the last few months and we expect the Commission will vote on this latest proposal at its next open meeting. The Troutman Firm will of course be tuning in and will keep you apprised of any major announcements.

In the meantime, you will NOT want to miss the Czar’s upcoming webinar on this NPRM and the FCC’s latest actions with the folks at DNC.com on Tuesday February 28, 2023.

REGISTER HERE.