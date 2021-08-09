Monday, August 9, 2021

On August 6, 2021, the FCC released a brand new, first-of-its-kind, mobile broadband map, showing mobile 4G LTE voice and broadband coverage across the U.S. from the Nation's largest wireless providers. The map, available here, includes data as of May 15, 2021 and will allow consumers to search by specific address to better understand whether they should be able to make and receive voice calls or use wireless data.

The launch of the new map represents a significant achievement by the FCC. Not only was the map created using, for the first time, standardized mobile data specifications, but it also provides a preview of how mobile broadband data may be collected and used in the future. According to a News Release issued by the FCC, Acting Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel stated: "Today’s new map represents progress in our efforts to implement the Broadband DATA Act and build next-generation broadband maps that can help to connect 100 percent of Americans."

As the FCC continues to make federal funding available to help close the digital divide, including potentially through the 5G Fund, the agency's mapping effort could better reflect providers' coverage areas and avoid a protracted challenge process. And consumers themselves could likewise use the map to determine if they are, in fact, receiving service as reported. That, in turn, may allow federal support to be distributed more accurately and promptly as well as avoid duplicative and wasteful spending of federal resources.

More information about the map is available here.

Decent broadband mapping has become extremely urgent as the government is poised to infuse billions into broadband infrastructure in its effort to close the digital divide.

