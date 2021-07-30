FDA Plans Summit on E-Commerce and Food Safety

Friday, July 30, 2021

FDA announced it plans to host a three-day virtual event on October 19–21 , 2021. The agency seeks to discuss and exchange perspectives with industry stakeholders and interested parties about the safety of human and animal foods ordered online and delivered directly to consumers.

The agency has expressed interest in past updates about the role of e-commerce in food and how foods produced, manufactured, sold, and delivered to consumers without involving traditional supply chains and brick and mortar stores may fit into current regulatory frameworks and present new challenges for tracking food products. Considerations for e-commerce operations will be key components of FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety initiative to modernize the agency’s approach to food traceability and improving responses to foodborne illness.

More information on registration and event times will be available on FDA’s website and in the Federal Register. All of FDA’s upcoming public meetings, conferences, and workshops are listed here. Information on past events is available here.