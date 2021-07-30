July 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 211

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 30, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 29, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 28, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

FDA Plans Summit on E-Commerce and Food Safety

Friday, July 30, 2021

FDA announced it plans to host a three-day virtual event on October 19–21 , 2021. The agency seeks to discuss and exchange perspectives with industry stakeholders and interested parties about the safety of human and animal foods ordered online and delivered directly to consumers.

The agency has expressed interest in past updates about the role of e-commerce in food and how foods produced, manufactured, sold, and delivered to consumers without involving traditional supply chains and brick and mortar stores may fit into current regulatory frameworks and present new challenges for tracking food products. Considerations for e-commerce operations will be key components of FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety initiative to modernize the agency’s approach to food traceability and improving responses to foodborne illness.

More information on registration and event times will be available on FDA’s website and in the Federal Register. All of FDA’s upcoming public meetings, conferences, and workshops are listed here. Information on past events is available here.

© 2021 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 211
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement