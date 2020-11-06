FDA Requests Comments On Reauthorization Of BsUFA

Friday, November 6, 2020

On October 30, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it will host a virtual public meeting on the reauthorization of the Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA) for fiscal years 2023 through 2027. Under BsUFA, FDA collects user fees to support its process for the review of biosimilar and biological products and the current legislative authority is set to expire in September 2022. At the aforementioned time, new legislation will be required for FDA to continue collecting user fees in future fiscal years.

FDA requests public comments as it begins the process to reauthorize the BsUFA program and invites stakeholders to participate in its virtual public meeting on November 19, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EST). Registration to participate in the virtual meeting is available here. After the meeting, written comments must be submitted on or prior to December 19, 2020.