FDA’s NCTR Highlights Its Nanotechnology-Related Activities in 2020

The January 29, 2021, issue of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) NCTR Research Highlights includes an item highlighting the National Center for Toxicological Research’s (NCTR) nanotechnology-related activities in 2020. The activities include:

Nanotechnology Standards: Two work items developed by the NCTR Nanotechnology Core Facility (Nanocore) staff became standards in February 2019 and January 2020 (Standard Practice for Performing Cryo-Transmission Electron Microscopy of Liposomes and Standard Test Method for Quantitative Measurement of the Chemoattractant Capacity of a Nanoparticulate Material in vitro, respectively) and are available through ASTM International. Seven additional work items developed by the NCTR Nanocore scientists are going through the consensus-standard process at ASTM International E56 for quality assurance and testing for biocompatibility;

Nanotechnology Task Force Report: The Nanotechnology Task Force (NTF) published a comprehensive progress report, Nanotechnology — Over a Decade of Progress and Innovation, in July 2020. The report highlights the current state of science in nanotechnology and the progress at FDA in research, infrastructure, guidance, standards, interagency engagement, and international engagement;

FDA Grand Rounds: The FDA Grand Rounds seminar, “Nanotechnology: Over a Decade of Progress and Innovation at FDA,” was presented by Anil Patri, Ph.D., Nanocore Director, on August 13, 2020. The seminar highlighted NTF’s July 2020 report on the progress FDA has made in nanotechnology since 2007. Also discussed were the basics of nanotechnology, FDA facilities overview, regulatory science research at FDA, guidance documents, standards, domestic and international collaborations, and emerging challenges in regulatory science; and