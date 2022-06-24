June 24, 2022

Volume XII, Number 175
June 23, 2022

June 22, 2022

June 21, 2022

Article By

E. John Steren
Patricia M. Wagner

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Antitrust Byte

Federal Trade Commission’s Focus on Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Thursday, June 23, 2022

In early June, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) exercised its authority under Section 6(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act and launched an inquiry into prescription benefit managers (PBMs).

Section 6(b) gives the FTC the authority to conduct studies without an enforcement agenda. In an order issued pursuant to Section 6(b), the FTC has requested a broad scope of information, including information related to PBMs’ pharmacy network, pharmacy reimbursement, formularies and drug lists used for certain plan sponsors, information related to specialty drugs, and detailed information on rebate contracts. (The FTC launched a similar study back in 2005, focused on PBM ownership of mail-order pharmacies).

On June 16, the FTC emphasized its focus on the PBM industry when it issued a policy statement to “explain its enforcement policy” related to “rebates and fees paid by drug manufacturers” to PBMs. That policy statement concentrated on the use of exclusionary rebates or other exclusionary conduct that has the effect of foreclosing competition.

Of particular note, both the 6(b) inquiry and the policy statement have the support of all five Commissioners.

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
John Steren, Epstein Becker Law Firm, Health Care Litigation Attorney
E. John Steren
Member

E. John Steren is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care & Life Sciences and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. Mr. Steren devotes a significant portion of his practice to helping health care organizations manage the antitrust risks of joint ventures and other business arrangements. He also focuses his practice on other complex commercial and civil litigation matters.

esteren@ebglaw.com
202-861-1825
www.ebglaw.com
Patricia M. Wagner
Patricia M. Wagner, Epstein becker green, health care, life sciences
Member

PATRICIA M. WAGNER is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences and Litigation practices, in the firm's Washington, DC, office. In 2014, Ms. Wagner was selected to the Washington DC Super Lawyers list in the area of Health Care.

Ms. Wagner's experience includes the following:

Advising clients on a variety of matters related to federal and state antitrust issues 

Representing clients in antitrust matters in front of the Federal Trade Commission and the United States Department of...

pwagner@ebglaw.com
202-861-4182
www.ebglaw.com/patricia-m-wagner/
