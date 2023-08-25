FHFC Publishes Multifamily Middle Market Certification FAQs

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) recently published Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for the Multifamily Middle Market Certification process, which can be found here. Some key points from the FAQs include:

Annual Certification: Property owners seeking Multifamily Middle Market Certification should note that receipt of the certification is an annual requirement. Guidance on Rental Market Studies: FHFC has introduced suggested guidance on rental market studies for applicants. Inclusion of Charges, Fees, and Taxes in Rent: FHFC has confirmed that all mandatory charges, fees, or taxes which are required as a condition of occupancy must be included in the rent amount when applying for certification. Certification Process: The certification portal is set to open on Oct. 2, after which property owners may begin the certification process. Property owners must submit their preliminary request for certification to FHFC by Jan. 1, 2024. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, 2024, property owners are required to confirm that their rents have been adjusted according to FHFC guidelines and that they are currently housing income-eligible tenants. Once the preliminary submission has been confirmed and reviewed by FHFC, the certification is issued. If there are any issues with the request for certification, property owners have until Jan. 31, 2024 to correct and resubmit their application. FHFC will send out certification notices to property owners and appraisers by Feb.15, 2024. These notices will confirm the certification status and provide any additional instructions if needed.

For more information and access to the certification portal, applicants can visit FHFC's official website.