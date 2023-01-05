January 5, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 5

72

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 05, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 04, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 03, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Kathryn M. Rattigan

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

A First in Court: AI Robot to Try Its Hand at Lawyering

Thursday, January 5, 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) development company, DoNotPay, developed an AI robot app, which will act as “The World’s First Robot Lawyer” by listening in on court proceedings via the defendant’s phone while the defendant listens through an earpiece. This AI Robot is, more simply put, a chatbot. The technology was originally designed to contest parking tickets, but it has expanded to other services in order to explain to consumers complicated topics such as college fee waivers, paying bills and rent, divorce certificates, connecting with inmates, etc. And now, the first AI court trial will be held in February, however, the specific dates and location are being withheld. The use of this AI robot lawyer is certainly an experiment (and creates risk for the defendant), but the results of this use and future AI development based on those results could open some interesting doors for AI technology in the future.

Copyright © 2023 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 5
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Kathryn Rattigan Attorney Cybersecurity Data Privacy
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Associate

Kathryn Rattigan is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She advises clients on data privacy and security, cybersecurity, and compliance with related state and federal laws. Kathryn also provides legal advice regarding the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS, or drones) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. She represents clients across all industries, such as insurance, health care, education, energy, and construction.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance

Kathryn helps clients comply...

[email protected]
401-709-3357
www.rc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement