A First in Court: AI Robot to Try Its Hand at Lawyering

Thursday, January 5, 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) development company, DoNotPay, developed an AI robot app, which will act as “The World’s First Robot Lawyer” by listening in on court proceedings via the defendant’s phone while the defendant listens through an earpiece. This AI Robot is, more simply put, a chatbot. The technology was originally designed to contest parking tickets, but it has expanded to other services in order to explain to consumers complicated topics such as college fee waivers, paying bills and rent, divorce certificates, connecting with inmates, etc. And now, the first AI court trial will be held in February, however, the specific dates and location are being withheld. The use of this AI robot lawyer is certainly an experiment (and creates risk for the defendant), but the results of this use and future AI development based on those results could open some interesting doors for AI technology in the future.