Five reasons to advance your gifting goals now

Monday, December 21, 2020

In a pre-election update, our Estate Planning team discussed the possibility of estate tax reform that could result from a change in party control of the U.S. Presidency and/or the Senate. With the electoral college decisively confirming Joe Biden as president-elect on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, all eyes have turned to the Jan. 5, 2021, Georgia run-off elections that will determine Senate control.

Should Democratic candidates win both Georgia Senate seats, the chamber would be split 50-50 along party lines. With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, this would effectively give Democrats Senate control. Should this happen, the budget reconciliation process could be leveraged to pass tax increases with just 50 votes.

Individuals with a capacity to gift and a long-term planning view have an opportunity in this moment. In fact, 2020 has created the perfect opportunity for high net worth individuals to advance and implement their lifetime gifting goals.

Here’s five key reasons to advance your gifting goals today: