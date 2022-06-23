June 23, 2022

Volume XII, Number 174
Eric J. Remington
Amy P. Wang

Ward and Smith, P.A.
Flooding & Architectural Control Parameters [Video]

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Many communities in North Carolina experience issues with drainage, stormwater, and localized nuisance flooding after rain events. In this webinar, environmental attorney Amy Wang and litigation attorney Eric Remington discussed several issues, including drainage vs. stormwater, general coverage of drainage and stormwater in covenants and permits, updates on the State's Stormwater Program, legal doctrines or rules that pertain to surface water drainage and liability, and common causes of action asserted in lawsuits related to surface water drainage, flooding, and erosion. 

 

Eric J. Remington
Attorney

Eric's practice experience encompasses various areas of civil litigation, including real property, business, and commercial litigation; zoning and land use issues; disputes involving community associations; and insurance coverage disputes.  He is a member of the Zoning, Planning and Land Use Section Council of the North Carolina State Bar Association and leads the firm's Eminent Domain practice.

ejr@wardandsmith.com
252-672-5460
www.wardandsmith.com
Amy P. Wang
Amy leads the Environmental practice with a focus on the environmental aspects of real estate and business transactions, including coastal development.  She has built trust with her clients by providing practical business advice regarding regulatory compliance; conducting due diligence; remediating contaminated properties; meeting the requirements of water, wetland, and stormwater permitting standards; and, devising strategies for sensitive and contaminated properties through Brownfields redevelopment and green building practices.  Amy's philosophy of communication and...

apw@wardandsmith.com
252-672-5516
www.wardandsmith.com
