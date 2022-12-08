Foley Automotive Report 06 December 2022

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

LMC Automotive estimates U.S. new light-vehicle sales reached a SAAR of 14 million units in November, representing an increase of 10.5% from November 2021, but a decrease of 6.9% from October 2020. New vehicle sales for January through November are 9.2% lower compared to the same period last year. LMC is projecting full-year 2022 new light-vehicle sales of 13.7 million units.

Challenges which could impede a broader rollout of EV charging networks in the U.S. include equipment reliability, and debates over who will own and operate the chargers, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

BloombergNEF predicts the market size for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) could reach $220 billion globally by 2030.

A report in The Wall Street Journal indicates certain automakers and investors are scaling back on investments dedicated to fully autonomous driving.

Ford reported its U.S. electric vehicle market share reached 8.6% in November, making it the nation’s second best-selling brand and manufacturer of EVs behind Tesla. Ford’s overall sales results were down by 7.8% for the month when compared to the same period last year.