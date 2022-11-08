Foley Automotive Report November 08 2022

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

LMC Automotive estimates U.S. new light-vehicle sales reached a SAAR of 15.1 million units in October, representing an increase of 11% from October 2021, but a decrease of 14% from October 2020. LMC is projecting full-year 2022 new light-vehicle sales of 13.7 million units.

New vehicle prices in October averaged 33% above pre-pandemic levels, and up to five million U.S. consumers are still waiting to buy new vehicles, according to data from J.D. Power excerpted in The Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press. The analysis also indicates consumers can expect “a continued, slight mitigation on new-vehicle prices.” However, rapid price drops are not anticipated in the near-term.

Edmunds estimates the average annual percentage rate on new-car loans reached 6.3% in October, and in the coming months APRs could reach their highest levels in over a decade, according to data excerpted in Bloomberg.

Toyota lowered its full-year production guidance by 500,000 vehicles to 9.2 million vehicles, citing market headwinds including semiconductor supply shortages.

Argo AI is reported to be winding down operations after its key backers, Ford and Volkswagen, indicated they will cease investing in the autonomous vehicle technology company. Ford stated it will reduce capital spending on Level 4 advanced driver-assist systems to prioritize the internal development of L2+/L3 technologies.

Ford reported a third-quarter profit loss of $827 million, which was attributed to a $2.7 billion non-cash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI. Revenue was up 10% year over year to $39 billion, but the quarter was impacted by approximately 40,000 vehicles awaiting parts, as well as $1 billion in higher-than-expected supplier payments.