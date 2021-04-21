Foley Weekly Automotive Report: April 20, 2021

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

IHS Markit predicts that global demand for lithium-ion batteries will increase from 230 GWh in 2020 to almost 1,700 GWh by 2030, with the bulk of the growth resulting from EVs.

Washington state lawmakers voted to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles beginning in 2030 , five years earlier than timetables in California and Massachusetts.

Sales of battery-electric and hybrid vehicles represented 7.8% of the U.S. market in Q1 2021 , according to Cox Automotive .

The Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by the Biden administration later this week is expected to result in a new target for U.S. emissions reductions to achieve by 2030.

Backlogs at major U.S. ports are predicted to continue throughout the summer and possibly longer, according to Daniel B. Maffei, chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission .

Over three dozen Michigan businesses, including GM , Ford and Stellantis , released a joint statement opposing bills that would implement voting restrictions in Michigan and other states .

Ford pushed back return-to-work plans from July to October for most of its U.S. salaried employees; the decision was attributed to MIOSHA’s extension of workplace restrictions.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration extended pandemic workplace restrictions by six months until October 14, 2021; the rules were first issued on October 14, 2020.

Ford announced on-site COVID-19 vaccinations would become available to employees at certain plants in Southeastern Michigan, Lima, Ohio, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Stellantis has four North American plants shut down as a result of the semiconductor shortage, and Ford last week announced additional shutdowns impacting five U.S. facilities, including F-150 production in Kansas City, Missouri.

The auto industry could experience supply chain challenges due to potential shortages of rubber , according to Foley & Lardner Partner Ann Marie Uetz as quoted in Bloomberg .

Backlogs at major U.S. ports are predicted to continue throughout the summer and possibly longer, according to Daniel B. Maffei, chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission . Maffei noted that while the nation’s two largest ports, Los Angeles and Long Beach, were the first to experience backlogs, congested conditions are present in multiple locations. According to the Wall Street Journal , import volumes for Los Angeles and Long Beach have experienced some reductions from peaks reached in February and March, but remain significantly elevated.

An April 12 virtual meeting of automotive and technology companies hosted by the Biden administration did not result in immediate commitments specific to the automotive industry, although there were assurances of bipartisan support for funding to increase domestic production of semiconductors , including a letter signed by 29 senators and 43 representatives that support the prioritization of securing funding for the CHIPS for America Act.

Production cuts caused by the semiconductor shortage - Ford announced additional shutdowns for the weeks of April 19 and 26 for plants in Chicago; Flat Rock, Michigan; and both the F-150 and Transit van sides of Kansas City, Missouri; output will be reduced in Avon Lake, Ohio. Ford’s Kentucky Truck plant will also be down the weeks of April 26 and May 3. Auto Forecast Solutions estimates that Ford has a cumulative production loss of 408,000 vehicles from production shutdowns caused by the semiconductor shortage. Stellantis has shutdowns through the end of April for Belvidere Assembly in Illinois ; Windsor Assembly in Ontario , and Toluca Assembly in Mexico; the automaker’s Warren Truck plant near Detroit is scheduled to be down until the end of May, impacting the Ram 1500 Classic pickup. Brampton Assembly in Ontario is scheduled to resume production April 19, following a two-week shutdown. In addition, approximately 1,000 workers in Indiana are on furlough until May 3 due to the chip shortage.

According to a spokesperson quoted in the Detroit News, GM has worked with its supply base to “mitigate the near-term impacts of the semiconductor situation on both Spring Hill Assembly and Ramos Assembly.” As a result, GM will resume production one week earlier than planned, on April 19, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and the automaker canceled a previously announced production shutdown of its Chevrolet Blazer for its Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, plant.

Ford and the UAW are partnering with Rite Aid in Michigan to implement on-site COVID-19 vaccinations at the automaker’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Rouge Complex, Van Dyke Transmission Plant, and Rawsonville Components Plant. Ford and the UAW will also offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations at the automaker’s Lima Engine Plant in Ohio, and the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri. An unconfirmed report claims that Stellantis' Ram pickup plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, had a production loss of up to 300 vehicles last week due to increased worker absenteeism related to COVID-19.

MIOSHA extended pandemic workplace restrictions for an additional six months until October 14, 2021; however, the restrictions can be modified or withdrawn at any time. The Reopen Michigan Safely coalition opposes the extension. Following the extension from MIOSHA, Ford announced in a statement: "Local guidelines continue to inform our return to workplace protocols and given the announcement by the State of Michigan, we will delay the gradual return to campus we had planned with our hybrid work model from July to October for non-place dependent workers."

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., which owns Geely Automobile Holdings, Volvo Car Group, and several other brands, is reported to be in negotiations to sponsor a special-purpose acquisition company.

Over three dozen Michigan businesses, including GM, Ford and Stellantis, released a joint statement in opposition to bills that would implement voting restrictions in Michigan and other states. Restrictions and changes being pursued by Michigan lawmakers include reduced hours for ballot drop-offs, requiring photo identification to vote in person, and banning statewide mass mailing of absentee ballot applications.