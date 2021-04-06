Foley Weekly Automotive Report - April 6, 2021

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

Suppliers and automakers have signaled an intent to place greater priority on securing supply lines , indicating a potential shift away from the just-in-time production model for certain critical components .

In a recent letter to President Biden, MEMA , the Alliance for Automotive Innovation , and the UAW emphasized the necessity of a “comprehensive national vision and strategy” to achieve an industry shift towards net-zero transportation and electric vehicles.

The Pacific Merchant Shipping Association estimates 18% of vessels waited more than five days for unloading in February, compared to 2.7% in February 2020.

According to a preliminary ruling by the U.S. ITC, lithium-ion battery technology company SK Innovation did not infringe on patents held by LG Energy Solution.

Consultancy AlixPartners predicts there will be 18 million EVs on U.S. roads by 2030 , and it will cost $50 billion or more to fund an adequate U.S. charging network by the end of the decade.

According to IHS Markit , 0.36% of the 279 million vehicles on the road in the U.S. are fully electric, and about 2% of the 14.5 million new vehicles sold last year in the U.S. were fully electric .

Parts shortages and production cuts – IHS Markit estimates a global production loss of 1.3 million units in Q1 2021 resulting from the ongoing semiconductor shortage, as well as shortages of steel and polypropylene, and transit delays at ports. IHS notes the “impact on new vehicle sales remains to be seen at this stage, as inventory levels remain healthy enough to meet today's demand.” Due to the semiconductor shortage, production of Ford’s highly profitable F-150 is affected by shutdowns scheduled for Dearborn Truck Plant the weeks of April 5 and April 12, and the truck side of Kansas City Assembly the week of April 5. Production of various crossover models is affected by shutdowns of Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant the weeks of April 12 and April 19, as well as production shutdowns at Oakville Assembly in Ontario the weeks of April 12, 19 and 26; the automaker has cut overtime at multiple plants.

Honda will resume normal production the week of April 5 at its North American plants, which had been impacted by production cuts and downtime since March 22 due to COVID-19, the chip shortage, port backlogs, and severe winter weather.

As part of the $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal announced last week, the Biden administration plans to invest $174 billion on electric vehicles over the next eight years with initiatives including consumer incentives, grants to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers, the development of a U.S. supply chain for EV batteries, and the goal to electrify 20% of the yellow school bus fleet. The proposal, which still has to be approved by Congress, includes a $300 billion investment in domestic manufacturing, of which $50 billion would be allocated to semiconductor manufacturing and research.