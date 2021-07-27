Foley Weekly Automotive Report July 27: Truck Shortages, COVID, and Self-Driving Software

Production impact of the semiconductor shortage – GM will cut pickup truck production at three plants the week of July 26, with production scheduled to resume August 2: Flint Assembly plant in Michigan will operate with one shift, impacting production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks; Ft. Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana and Silao Assembly plant in Mexico will have production shutdowns impacting models including the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500.

BMW stated last week that nearly all its German plants are affected by the chip shortage, and, as a result, the automaker is unable to complete production of nearly 10,000 vehicles.

Daimler cut it sales outlook due to the chip shortage, noting that in spite of strong demand reflected in Q2 results, Mercedes-Benz sales are now expected to be flat this year instead of up significantly from 2020.CFO Harald Wilhelm indicated the chip shortage will continue in 2022, but with less severity.

At an event last week with the Automotive Press Association in Detroit, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the automaker is pursuing options to change the diversity of chips it intends to use, adding that roughly 18 months are required to reengineer a vehicle to use a different chip due to the complexity of the technology. Tavares also expects the chip shortage to easily extend into next year, noting the industry is lacking “enough signs that additional production from the Asian sourcing points is going to come to the West in the near future,” and that visibility around chips is “not great.”