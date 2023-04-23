April 23, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 113
Advertisement

3

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 21, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

France Extends Due Date for R-Nano Declarations to May 31, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023

In France, under Decree No. 2012-232, companies that manufacture, import, and/or distribute a “substance with nanoparticle status” in an amount of at least 100 grams per year must submit an annual report with substance identity, quantity, and use information. According to the R-Nano website, managed by the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES), the declaration form has evolved since 2022 to require the completion of certain fields in accordance with the regulations. Substances must also be characterized according to the analytical methods listed in the form. The website states that for the 2023 reporting year, “it is important to provide the required characterization methods for your substances.” The website includes the following messages:

  • Message to Distributors: According to ANSES, data import will only be possible with declarations created from 2022. Therefore, to ensure that distributors can declare before the end of the fiscal year, ANSES encourages them to contact their suppliers to obtain an updated declaration number that corresponds to the supplier’s last declaration, and that contains all the data required by the regulations; and
  • Message to Importers and Manufacturers: ANSES invites importers and manufacturers to submit their declarations “as soon as possible” to allow their customers to make their declarations within the regulatory deadline. For substances distributed prior to 2022 that contribute to an activity requiring a declaration by their customers, ANSES asks that suppliers provide an updated declaration number to their customers when requested, even if they do not have any declared activity. ANSES notes that in all the cases, the supplier must transmit the declaration number as soon as possible to all French entities receiving a substance concerned by the R-nano declaration.

An extension of the closing date of the declaration, to May 31, 2023, is granted to all the actors.

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 112
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

[email protected]
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Carla N. Hutton
Carla Hutto, Bergeson Campbell PC environmental law regulatory analyst,Toxic Substances Control Act law attorney
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to client...

[email protected]
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com