March 8, 2022

Volume XII, Number 67
Hunton Andrews Kurth
FTC Settles Children’s Privacy Case with WW (formerly Weight Watchers)

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

The Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement with WW International, Inc. and Kurbo, Inc. over allegations the companies improperly registered children for the “Kurbo by WW” online weight loss management program. In pleadings filed on February 16, 2022, in federal court in the Northern District of California, the FTC claims WW and Kurbo offered a service that was tailored for children but that failed to ensure parental involvement in the registration process. According to the FTC, the defendants created an age gate that children could easily evade, and that “hundreds” of children later revised their ages to indicate they were under age 13. Among other things, the parties’ settlement requires WW and Kurbo to pay $1.5 million in civil penalties, destroy any models or algorithms developing using children’s personal information, and maintain a schedule for retaining children’s data for no longer than one year after the last instance the user tracks their food intake, weight or activity level.

Copyright © 2022, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 67
Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

In today's digital economy, companies face unprecedented challenges in managing privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with the collection, use and disclosure of personal information about their customers and employees. The complex framework of global legal requirements impacting the collection, use and disclosure of personal information makes it imperative that modern businesses have a sophisticated understanding of the issues if they want to effectively compete in today's economy.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and...

