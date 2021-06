Elizabeth McGinley is the head of the firm's tax practice. She represents a variety of clients in the oil and gas and electric power industries, including private equity firms investing in oil and gas exploration, production and infrastructure. Her experience includes complex debt and equity financing, joint ventures and project finance, as well as experience with volumetric production payment (VPP) transactions.

In addition, Elizabeth has experience in partnership and corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions and spin-off...