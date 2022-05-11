May 11, 2022

Volume XII, Number 131
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 10, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 09, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jonathan Tycko

Tycko & Zavareei LLP
The Garrulous Gavel

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

The Garrulous Gavel: The Triumphs and Challenges of Women in the Law, with Bridget Bailey Lipscomb [PODCAST]

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

In this episode, our guest is Bridget Bailey Lipscomb, Assistant Director of the Environmental Torts Section at the U.S. Department of Justice, and President of the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia. Listen in as Bridget describes her path, from growing up on the South Side of Chicago to working in the halls of power in Washington, D.C. We tackle the issue of women in the law, both marveling at how far things have come since the Women’s Bar Association was founded in 1917 (three years before women’s right to vote became a part of the Constitution), but also discussing the challenges women continue to face today in the legal world. Then, we get garrulous with Bridget about her college sorority, and how, just recently, she helped a young woman join that same sorority. It’s a fun story, and also emblematic of Bridget’s tireless efforts to mentor and be a role model for other women.

© 2022 by Tycko & Zavareei LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 130
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jonathan K. Tycko,Civil Litigation Attorney, Tycko Zavareei Law firm Washington DC
Jonathan Tycko
Partner

Mr. Tycko has represented clients in numerous qui tam whistleblowing cases, in areas including Medicare fraud, government contracts fraud, and tax fraud. In addition, with the 2010 passage of the Dodd-Frank Act, Mr. Tycko’s practice has expanded into representation of whistleblowers in the areas of securities and commodities, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Mr. Tycko focuses his practice on civil litigation, with special concentrations in whistleblower cases, consumer class actions, unfair competition litigation, employment litigation and housing litigation. He...

jtycko@tzlegal.com
202-973-0900
www.tzlegal.com
www.fraudfighters.net
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement