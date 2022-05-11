The Garrulous Gavel: The Triumphs and Challenges of Women in the Law, with Bridget Bailey Lipscomb [PODCAST]

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

In this episode, our guest is Bridget Bailey Lipscomb, Assistant Director of the Environmental Torts Section at the U.S. Department of Justice, and President of the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia. Listen in as Bridget describes her path, from growing up on the South Side of Chicago to working in the halls of power in Washington, D.C. We tackle the issue of women in the law, both marveling at how far things have come since the Women’s Bar Association was founded in 1917 (three years before women’s right to vote became a part of the Constitution), but also discussing the challenges women continue to face today in the legal world. Then, we get garrulous with Bridget about her college sorority, and how, just recently, she helped a young woman join that same sorority. It’s a fun story, and also emblematic of Bridget’s tireless efforts to mentor and be a role model for other women.