General Overview of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
On Tuesday, August 16, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the Act) into law, which includes material changes to various sections of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The following is a general overview of the revenue raisers and certain of the energy and climate provisions of the Act.
Revenue Raisers
Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax
Generally. The Act imposes a 15 percent minimum tax (the Corporate AMT) on the adjusted financial statement income (Financial Statement Income) of a corporation (other than an S corporation, a RIC and a REIT) for a taxable year if the corporation’s average annual Financial Statement Income for the three-taxable-year period ending with the current taxable year exceeds $1 billion (the Financial Statement Test). The Corporate AMT also applies to a group of corporations treated as a single employer under section 52 of the Code, subject to certain modifications, that meets the Financial Statement Test. The Corporate AMT applies to corporations for taxable years beginning during or after December 31, 2022.
Multinational Groups with Non-U.S. Parents. The Corporate AMT may apply to a U.S. corporation (including, for this purpose, a U.S. trade or business in which a non-U.S. corporation is engaged) that is a member of a multinational group with a non-U.S. parent. Such a multinational group would be subject to the Corporate AMT only if the group, including non-U.S. members, meets the Financial Statement Test and the U.S. corporation’s average annual Financial Statement Income for the three-taxable-year period ending with the current taxable year exceeds $100 million.
Determination of Financial Statement Income. The Financial Statement Income of a corporation generally equals the pre-tax net income or loss reported on the corporation’s financial statement for the relevant taxable year, subject to various adjustments. For purposes of the Financial Statement Test and for purposes of determining the amount of a corporation’s Corporate AMT, a corporation’s Financial Statement Income is reduced by depreciation deductions, including bonus depreciation, to the extent not already reflected on the corporation’s financial statement. There is no parallel adjustment for amortization of intangibles other than for qualified wireless spectrum used in the trade or business of a wireless telecommunications carrier and acquired between 2007 and August 16, 2022 (the date of the enactment of the Act). Solely for purposes of determining a taxpayer’s Corporate AMT (but not for purposes of applying the Financial Statement Test), a corporation may carry forward a financial statement net operating loss indefinitely, with such net operating loss available to offset up to 80 percent of the corporation’s financial statement income in each carryforward year.
Application of General Business Credits. A corporation may use the general business credit under section 38 of the Code, including the various renewable energy and other tax credits described below, to offset its Corporate AMT. The corporation’s use of the general business credit is limited to the excess, if any, of the taxpayer’s Corporate AMT over 25 percent of the taxpayer’s net income tax that exceeds $25,000. The same limitation applies with respect to the taxpayers’ regular federal income tax liability.
One Percent Excise Tax on Stock Buybacks
Generally. The Act imposes a nondeductible excise tax (the Excise Tax) on publicly-traded U.S. corporations and certain U.S. subsidiaries of publicly-traded non-U.S. corporations equal to one percent of the fair market value of any stock that is repurchased by the corporation or its specified affiliate (generally, a corporation or partnership in which the publicly-traded corporation owns more than 50 percent). The amount of stock treated as repurchased in a taxable year, however, is reduced by the fair market value of any new issuances of stock (including to employees) during the same taxable year. The Excise Tax applies to all repurchases occurring during and after 2023.
Repurchase Transactions. For purposes of the Excise Tax, “repurchase” means (1) any redemption within the meaning of section 317(b) of the Code (generally, any acquisition by a corporation of its stock in exchange for cash or property other than the corporation’s own stock or stock rights) or (2) any transaction that the Secretary of the Treasury determines to be economically similar.
Exceptions to the Application of the Excise Tax. The Excise Tax does not apply to repurchase transactions (1) if and to the extent the repurchase is part of a tax-free reorganization and no gain or loss is recognized by the shareholder “by reason of” the reorganization, (2) followed by a contribution of the repurchased stock (or stock with an equivalent value) to an employee pension plan, employee stock ownership plan, or similar plan, (3) the total value of which does not exceed $1 million during the taxable year, (4) by a dealer in securities in the ordinary course of business, (5) by a RIC or REIT, or (6) that are classified as dividends for federal income tax purposes.
Energy and Climate Provisions
Extension and Modification of the Investment Tax Credit
Extension of the Credit. The Act extends the investment tax credit under section 48 of the Code (the ITC) at the 30 percent rate for energy property for which construction begins before 2025 (other than geothermal property, for which construction must begin before 2035). This extension generally applies to the same categories of energy property for which the ITC was available before the Act, including solar, wind, geothermal, and fuel cell property, and is available for energy property that is placed in service during or after 2022. The extension also applies to the newly-creditable properties and assets described below.
Newly-Creditable Projects and Assets. The Act creates a new, standalone ITC for energy storage technology, qualified biogas property, and microgrid controllers. The Act also creates an ITC for qualified interconnection property in connection with the installment of energy property that otherwise is eligible for the ITC. The new ITC applies to newly-creditable projects and assets that are placed in service during or after 2023.
Labor Requirements. The ITC that otherwise is available for an energy project is subject to an 80 percent reduction (for example, the 30 percent ITC would be reduced to 6 percent) unless (1) the maximum net output of the project is less than one megawatt, (2) the energy project satisfies the Prevailing Wage Requirement and the Apprenticeship Requirement, or (3) the construction of the energy project begins before the 60th day after the Secretary of the Treasury publishes guidance with respect to these requirements.
Credit Enhancements. An energy project that otherwise is eligible for the ITC may claim an additional 10 percentage point credit if the project satisfies the requirements for the Domestic Content Bonus and an additional 10 percentage point credit if the project satisfies the requirements for the Energy Communities Bonus (provided, that, for each enhancement, the additional credit would be 2 percentage points if the project does not satisfy the Prevailing Wage Requirements and the Apprenticeship Requirements, or the project otherwise is not exempt from these requirements). Finally, a solar or wind facility that otherwise is eligible for the ITC may claim a 10 percentage point or 20 percentage point bonus if the facility satisfies the requirements for the Low-Income Communities Bonus. These credit enhancements would be available to energy projects that are placed in service during or after 2023.
Transition to the Clean Electricity Investment Credit. The expiration of the ITC under the Act is tied to the effective date of the CEIC, as defined below.
Creation of Technology-Neutral Investment Credit
Generally. The Act creates the technology-neutral, emissions-based clean electricity investment credit under section 48D of the Code (the CEIC) for qualified investment in qualified facilities, including qualified interconnection property, and energy storage technology that are placed in service during or after 2025. Similar to the ITC, the CEIC will be available at the 30 percent rate.
Scope of Credit. For purposes of the CEIC, a qualified facility is any facility used for the generation of electricity for which the anticipated greenhouse gas emissions rate is not greater than zero.
-
-
-
Extension and Modification of the Production Tax Credit
Extension of the Credit. The Act extends the production tax credit under section 45 of the Code (the PTC) at a rate of 1.5 cents per kWh (as adjusted for inflation, currently 2.6 cents per kWh) for qualified facilities, including wind, biomass, landfill gas, and hydropower facilities, for which construction begins before 2025. The PTC continues to be available for electricity produced by the taxpayer and sold to unrelated parties in each of the ten years beginning in the year the qualified facility is placed in service. The extension is available for qualified facilities that are placed in service during or after 2022.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Creation of Technology-Neutral Production Credit
Generally. The Act creates the technology-neutral, emissions-based clean electricity production credit under section 45Y of the Code (the CEPC) for electricity produced at a qualified facility that is placed in service during or after 2025. Like the PTC, the CEPC will be available at a rate of 1.5 cents per kWh (to be adjusted for inflation) of electricity produced by the taxpayer and sold to unrelated parties in each of the ten years beginning in the year such facility is placed in service.
Scope of Credit. Like the CEIC, a qualified facility for purposes of the CEPC is any facility used for the generation of electricity for which the anticipated greenhouse gas emissions rate is not greater than zero.
-
-
-
Extension and Modification of the Credit for Carbon Capture and Sequestration
Extension of the Section 45Q Credit. The Act extends the credit under section 45Q of the Code (the Section 45Q Credit) to qualified facilities for which construction begins before 2033.
-
-
-
Creation of Production Tax Credit for Hydrogen
-
-
-
-
-
-
Expansion of the Advanced Energy Project Credit
-
-
-
-
Creation of the Advanced Manufacturing Project Credit
-
-
-
Description of the Labor Requirements
-
-
-
-
The Apprenticeship Requirement.
-
-
-
-
Description of Credit Enhancements
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Energy Communities Bonus.
-
-
-
-
The Low-Income Communities Bonus.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Limitation on Tax-Exempt Financing
-
Credit Monetization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Credit Transfer Election.
-
-
-
-
