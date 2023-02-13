February 13, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 44

28

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lisa P. Alsobrook
Melvin S. Drozen
Jill M. Mahoney
Richard F. Mann
Paula S. Pastuskovas
Evangelia C. Pelonis

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Gerber Seeks Dismissal of Putative Class Action Over Allegedly Misleading Protein Content Claims on Baby Food Containing Added Sugar

Monday, February 13, 2023

Gerber Judge Calls Baby Food False Ad Claim ‘Pretty Weird’

  • A motion to dismiss hearing was held on February 9, 2023 over a proposed class action lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California that alleges protein content statements on the packages imply that Gerber Products Co.’s foods for infants and toddlers are healthy and this is misleading because the foods contain high amounts of added sugar.  At issue are the statement “2 grams of plant protein” on the front label, and the statement “Nutritious, plant-based, and specifically designed to provide 2 grams of protein” on the back of the package for Gerber products such as Fruit & Yogurt Strawberry Banana pouches.  Gerber asserts that the claims are permitted by FDA’s food labeling regulations, that both statements are factual and neutral, and the back label simply describes the protein. 

  • The judge in the dismissal hearing is quoted by Law360 as saying, “That’s pretty weird, the idea that if you see on the label…’great source of protein,’ I don’t need to check how much sugar is in this,” and adding, “I get why FDA might want to regulate it, but to the extent that you’re saying that this states a fraud claim under state law, I’m not quite there I think.”  The judge is also said to have mentioned muscle milk, protein bars, and bacon as examples of foods that may tout protein content and “are probably net bad for you,” and to have struggled with the idea that stating the protein content on the label will mislead people into thinking that that the product is healthy. 

  • Compliance with FDA’s regulations that are intended to prevent misleading consumers has been an important factor in many fraud cases.  In this regard, FDA defines a nutrient content claim (NCC) as a claim that expressly or impliedly characterizes the level of a nutrient which is of the type required to be in nutrition labeling.  FDA has no regulations that would permit express or implied NCCs for protein in food intended specifically for use by infants and children less than 2 years of age.  FDA has provided “5 grams of fat” as an example of a statement that does not implicitly characterize the level of the nutrient.  FDA has cited “healthy, contains 3 grams (g) of fat,” however, as an example of a factual statement about the grams of a nutrient that when accompanied by a characterizing term, e.g., “healthy,” can misleadingly imply that a food, because of its nutrient content, may be useful in maintaining healthy dietary practices. 

Lauren Haas, Nicholas Prust, Frederick Stearns, and Emily Thomas also contributed to this article.

 

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 44
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lisa P. Alsobrook Attorney Keller Heckman DC Office
Lisa P. Alsobrook
Associate

Lisa Alsobrook practices in the area of food and drug law. She advises domestic and foreign clients on regulatory requirements for foods, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and food and drug packaging in jurisdictions around the world. Her main focus is regulatory and compliance matters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture relating to human food, food packaging material, animal feed, food additives and ingredients, and dietary supplements.

Prior to attending law school, Lisa earned a master’s degree in Food Science. She worked as a...

alsobrook[email protected]
202-434-4237
www.khlaw.com/
Melvin S. Drozen
Melvin S. Drozen, FDA, regulatory lawyer, Keller Heckman, law firm
Partner

Melvin S. Drozen joined Keller and Heckman in 1987.

Mr. Drozen advises clients on a broad spectrum of FDA, FTC, USDA and EPA (pesticides) regulatory matters, ranging from premarket approval requirements for food additives, dietary supplement ingredients, drugs, and medical devices to advertising and labeling provisions applicable to all of these products. Prior to joining Keller and Heckman, he was an Assistant District Attorney in Brooklyn, N.Y., and then an attorney in the General Counsel's Office of the Food and Drug Administration for seven...

[email protected]
202-434-4222
www.khlaw.com
Jill M. Mahoney
Jill M Mahoney Associate Attorney Keller Heckman
Associate

Jill Mahoney advises clients on regulatory requirements for food, animal feed, food additives, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. She counsels clients on labeling and advertising compliance and claims substantiation issues, including nutrition labeling, ingredient declarations, nutrient content claims, structure function claims, and Country of Origin labeling. She assists food, animal feed, and dietary supplement manufacturers in preparing self-determined GRAS positions, GRAS Notifications for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submissions, New Dietary Ingredient Notification submissions...

[email protected]
202-434-4184
www.khlaw.com/
Richard F. Mann
Richard Mann Partner Keller Heckman DC
Partner

Richard (Rick) Mann represents his clients in business and trade association disputes relating to food advertising, promotional and labeling claims, food safety and compliance issues, and general business and corporate law matters.

Rick works extensively with clients in the development of compliant advertising, promotional, and labeling claims and campaigns, and the development of appropriate support for such claims. His regulatory experience allows him to represent his clients in proceedings at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the National...

[email protected]
202-434-4229
www.khlaw.com/
Paula S. Pastuskovas
Paula S. Pastuskovas San Francisco Food and Drug Attorney Keller and Heckman
Associate

Paula Pastuskovas counsels domestic and international clients on regulatory and compliance matters in food and drug law. She assists clients in obtaining regulatory clearances for food additives and food-contact materials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, and other comparable international agencies. She advises clients on food labeling, ingredient, and substantiation issues. 

As a resident of the firm’s San Francisco office, Paula also advises companies on compliance with California’s state and local laws. This...

[email protected]
415-948-2830
https://www.khlaw.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement